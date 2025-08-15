Taylor Swift’s lighthearted jab at male NFL fans just got a stamp of approval from one of college sports’ biggest social media stars. Former LSU gymnastics standout and influencer Livvy Dunne reposted Swift’s now-viral quip from the New Heights podcast, calling it out as a perfect example of speaking the truth with humor, Complex reports.

Swift, 35, joined boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason on their August 13 episode, where she addressed criticism over her frequent appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games. With a sly grin, she told them, “As we all know, you guys have a lot of male sports fans that listen to your podcast. I think we all know that if there’s one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens, it’s more of me.”

The line landed as both witty and defiant, turning a common complaint into a crowd-pleasing punchline. Dunne, 22, who is dating Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, was quick to back her up, sharing the clip on Instagram with the caption, “She gets it,” followed by a laughing emoji.

Shared experiences in the spotlight

Swift’s comments follow months of scrutiny from NFL fans who claimed she was a “distraction” during games. The pop star has leaned into her Chiefs fandom, and with her Eras Tour wrapped, she’s expected to attend more games as Kansas City makes another push for the Super Bowl. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has even defended her, saying she’s brought a new wave of female fans into the sport.

Dunne has had her own run-ins with that kind of fan energy. Known for her viral gymnastics routines and high-profile relationship, she’s faced her share of unsolicited comments whenever she posts about Skenes. Recently on TikTok, she shared a “POV: you’re dating a professional athlete” video featuring photos and GIFs of Skenes flooding her comments, captioned with “Ya’ll are obsessed” and a crying emoji.

For both women, the overlap is clear: they’re unapologetically visible, they support their partners, and they refuse to let outside noise dull their enthusiasm. Whether it’s in the stands at Arrowhead or behind home plate in Pittsburgh, Taylor Swift and Dunne seem to have the same playbook—laugh, post, and keep showing up.