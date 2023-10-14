Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has left the HBCU ranks but he made sure to show love to a North Carolina A&T alumna making history. Per a feature report by the A&T Register Jordyn Foster has been hired as the director of football operations. Foster is 22 years old and is the youngest director of football operations in history. Popular HBCU Twitter user @Harvarddoc32 posted about Foster and her historic achievement.

“Jordyn Foster from Prince Georges County Maryland, the first woman and youngest Director of Football Operations in N.C. A&T history,” Dr. Jackson-Edwards tweeted.

Sanders saw the tweet and was impressed by her accomplishment. He quoteted the post and said, “Proud of u sis! God bless you.”

Proud of u sis! God bless you https://t.co/Acy2jrOYYX — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) October 13, 2023

Foster put herself on the trajectory to be in this position during her time at A&T. She interned under the previous A&T Football Operations Director JaQuan Respass, who is a 2016 alumnus of North Carolina A&T. Foster was his first intern.

“I walked in and asked the director of football operations if I could be his intern,” Foster said to the A&T Register. “He never had an intern before under him. So I was the first one.”

During her internship, she acquired the skills to effectively manage various tasks, including coordinating travel plans, handling expense reports, overseeing media training, and managing parent newsletters.

After Respass departed to join the Arizona Cardinals' football operations, Foster showed interest in the position. New A&T head coach Vincent Brown granted Foster a three-month interview period prior to her graduation in which she proved her ability to succeed in the position

“Jordyn, your future lies in becoming the next A&T DFO,” Brown told her according to the A&T Register.

Foster is currently working in the position this year, drawing the acclaim of Deion Sanders and others in the collegiate sports world. It will be amazing to see the transformative work she does in the position and where her career goes from here.