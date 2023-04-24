Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Atlanta Hawks now find themselves down 3-1 in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics after losing Game 4 at State Farm Arena. They kept it close but ultimately couldn’t take the lead back from Boston at any point in the final three quarters. Jayson Tatum delivered a late dagger to crush any comeback hopes they had. As they look to stay alive, there is a non-zero chance that Dejounte Murray will be suspended for Game 5.

As he left the court following the Hawks’ 129-121 loss in Game 4, Murray bumped into referee Gediminas Petraitis, getting close to the official’s face before walking away, turning around and exclaiming something with a point toward the other side of the court. Petraitis simply stood and looked at the Hawks guard as he left the court.

The NBA will investigate the situation, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN. The league has suspended players for making contact with officials before. Should that course of action be chosen here, the Hawks would be without one of their key players for a do-or-die Game 5 in Boston on Tuesday. Earlier in the game. Tatum made contact with Petraitis after getting fouled by Trae Young but no calls on the spot were given for either incident.

In four games this series against the Celtics, Dejounte Murray is averaging 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from deep. The Hawks losing his production would be brutal in any playoff game but especially one on the road facing elimination.