Star guard Dejounte Murray shared an NSFW reaction to the Hawks' wild OnlyFans inspired tweet they shared on social media.

The Atlanta Hawks may have broken the internet on Thursday after sharing a wild OnlyFans-inspired post featuring their mascot, Harry the Hawk. It's weird and bizarre and star guard Dejounte Murray couldn't help but share his reaction to the video.

Atlanta posted the video as a way to advertise the team's games in the NBA's first-ever in-season tournament. It's definitely a unique way to advertise games for the team. So, points to the Hawks for creativity.

The video generated a ton of buzz online. However, Dejounte Murray isn't a fan of the clip. He took to social media demanding for the video to be deleted. So much so, he typed it in all caps.

“MANNNNNNN DELETE THIS S***!!!!!!!”

It's kind of shocking that the Hawks have kept this OnlyFans-inspired post up. Especially considering children watch sports and follow their favorite teams on social media. You'd think an NBA team would keep it PG with their video content. Even if the OnlyFans video the Hawks posted is just a joke.

With that in mind, you'd think someone in the Hawks' organization would listen to Dejounte Murray here. However, the video has gone viral on X, formerly known as Twitter. As of this publishing, the video has over 15.5 million views.

The Hawks are currently 4-3 on the season. It's still early, but the team looks competitive so far. Hopefully, this OnlyFans video doesn't bring any bad luck, as Dejounte Murray and his teammates can't have that right now.