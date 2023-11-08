Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young doesn't believe fans have seen the best version of the team yet this season.

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks dropped to 4-3 on the 2023-24 NBA season with a frustrating road loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. Although Atlanta had entered the game as winners of four straight, Young and the offense were largely unable to generate much momentum until the fourth quarter, by which point the Hawks simply had too much ground to make up for a comeback to be in the works.

After the game, Young spoke on the team's inconsistencies so far on the campaign.

“I don't think we've put together a full game yet with what we can do offensively and defensively,” said Young, per Bally Sports: Hawks. “That's the bright spot.”

Atlanta has fallen behind by double digits at one point in each of their last four contests. Amazingly, they were able to battle back and win three of those games in relatively convincing fashion; however, consistently putting yourself behind the eight ball early on in games is not a recipe for sustained success in the NBA.

Trae Young has struggled to find his perimeter shot thus far in 2023 and has also committed some ill-advised turnovers that might fairly be chalked up to integrating into a new system deployed by head coach Quin Snyder. As long as the Hawks continue piling up wins at a solid rate, fans will likely have a longer leash before cracking down on the team's best player this century too hard. However, with the schedule not getting any easier, it would behoove the team for Young to start knocking down shots sooner rather than later.