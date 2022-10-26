DeMar DeRozan always stealing his dad’s car caused feud with neighbors

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan recently got brutally honest in an interview with David Aldridge of The Athletic. DeRozan discussed a number of different topics, but he made one extremely eye-popping admission.

“I used to steal his car all the time. I remember I told him the story. We laughed about it all night. He used to hate the neighbors,” DeMar DeRozan said in reference to his father’s car.

DeRozan then revealed how he got away with it on a consistent basis.

“So, this is what I used to do. There’s a Blue Line train station that was by our house. So when I used to take the car at night, I used to wait until the train go by. Start the car up, pull off real quick. Same when I came back. When I came back, I’d wait for the train to go by. Soon as it made noise, I’d go in the house. That was it. He never caught me. I was terrified too. Every time. I was scared (bleep) less, every time.”

DeMar DeRozan is surely thankful for that Blue Line train station!

The Bulls’ star is off to a strong start this season. He’s averaging just south of 27 points per game and is aiming to lead Chicago to a deep playoff run. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine have formed one of the best duos in the sport for the Bulls. If Chicago can manage to stay healthy, they will be a serious contender in the Eastern Conference.