DeMar DeRozan's net worth in 2024 is $80 million. DeRozan is the newest member of the Sacramento Kings. He is a six-time NBA All-Star and a three-time All-NBA Team player. Let's take a closer look at DeMar DeRozan's net worth in 2024.

DeMar DeRozan's net worth in 2024 (estimate): $80 million

DeMar DeRozan's net worth in 2024 is $80 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

DeMar DeRozan was born on Aug. 7, 1989, in Compton, Calif.. He attended Compton High School. In his senior year, DeRozan averaged 29.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.0 steals per game. He led Compton High School to a pair of Moore League championships. DeRozan finished his high school stint as a McDonald's All-American.

Coming out of high school, DeRozan was an unranked prospect. His lone offer from a college basketball program was the USC, which he eventually attended.

DeRozan was only a one-and-done prospect for USC. In his lone season in a Trojans uniform, DeRozan averaged 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 52 percent from the field overall. For his efforts, DeRozan was named to the Pac-10 All-Freshman Team and was crowned Pac-10 Tournament MVP.

In the 2008-09 season, USC posted a 22-13 record and appeared in the NCAA Tournament. After beating Boston College, 72-55, in the first round, USC advanced to the second round. Unfortunately, the Trojans lost to Michigan State, 74-69.

DeMar DeRozan is drafted by the Raptors

After only one season with USC, DeRozan decided to forego his remaining years of college eligibility by officially declaring for the 2009 NBA Draft. On draft night, the Toronto Raptors selected DeRozan in the first round with the ninth overall pick by the Toronto Raptors.

Shortly after, DeRozan agreed to a two-year rookie deal worth $4.73 million with the Raptors, according to Spotrac. The first-round draft pick averaged 8.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game on 50 percent shooting from the field overall in his rookie season.

DeRozan had a much better second season. In the 2010-11 season, DeRozan put up 17.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 47 percent overall. He finished 13th place in the Most Improved Player of the Year race.

DeMar DeRozan's contract extensions with the Raptors

Just prior to the 2012-13 season, the Raptors were convinced that DeRozan was a part of their future. He signed a four-year contract extension worth $40 million with the Raptors, according to reports.

In the 2013-14 season, DeRozan averaged 22.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game on 43 percent shooting. For his efforts, the USC alum was named to his first All-Star Team.

In the 2015-16 season, DeRozan averaged 23.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 45 percent overall, earning his second All-Star selection. Coming off a solid season, DeRozan was rewarded by the Raptors with a five-year contract extension worth $139 million, which was one of the biggest contracts at that time as per reports.

After that, DeRozan accumulated three-consecutive All-Star Game appearances. Moreover, he also earned two-straight All-NBA Team honors.

DeMar DeRozan is traded to the Spurs

During the 2018 offseason, the Raptors traded DeRozan as part of a blockbuster trade with Jakob Poeltl and a first-round draft pick to the San Antonio Spurs for disgruntled 2014 NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green, along with cash, in Toronto. Both turned out to be championship pieces for the Raptors.

In a Spurs uniform, DeRozan averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game on 50 percent shooting from the field. The All-Star wing played 206 games for the Spurs across three seasons.

DeMar DeRozan signs with the Bulls

After spending three seasons with the Spurs, DeRozan was part of a sign-and-trade deal with the Chicago Bulls. The All-Star forward inked a three-year contract worth $85 million, based on a report by NBC Sports.

In a Bulls uniform, DeRozan garnered two-straight All-Star Game appearances, racking up his career All-Star selections to six. DeRozan also made the All-NBA Second Team in the 2021-22 season, the third time he was selected to an All-NBA Team in his career.

In July 2024, DeRozan was on the move again, this time agreeing to a sign-and-trade deal with the Sacramento Kings. His new contract is for three years and $76 million. The complicated three-team deal included Harrison Barnes going to the Spurs and Chris Duarte and two second-round draft picks going to the Bulls.

DeMar DeRozan's endorsement deals

Given DeRozan's All-Star caliber, it isn't surprising that major brands have wanted to partner up with the six-time All-Star. Some of these brands include Gatorade, Spalding, Klipsch Audio and Nike.

In 2022, DeRozan signed a fresh four-year deal with Nike, as per reports. However, specific terms of the deal weren't disclosed to the public. With Nike, DeRozan has been the face of Kobe Bryant's sneaker line.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by DeMar DeRozan's net worth in 2024?