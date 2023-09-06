Many athletes were barred from earning because of the NCAA's ruling. This was because these were not allowed before the passing of the NIL legislation. Players were outright suspended for taking in benefits. Some of their accolades had been taken away, and many dreams were shattered in college. Former NBA and Kentucky basketball star DeMarcus Cousins does not think this is in any way just for the people during and before his era.

The NIL is a big game-changer in college sports. It allowed players to get revenue streams from endorsements, apparel, and other sources of income. The huge change just came in recently. It bummed out former athletes who got huge offers and current athletes who were suspended for taking offers.

When asked about the current NIL situation by Kevin Garnett, DeMarcus Cousins points out that the NCAA should change its outlook. He even went as far as to call it robbery, via Showtime Basketball on X.

“Who gives a f**k about college? At this point, colleges, are giving their reparations,” when asked about the NCAA ‘saving college'.

“The [NCAA] robbed us enough,” the former NBA star boldly declared. Cousins even went into further detail about an experience he had in the Kentucky basketball program, “When I was in Kentucky, we went to Mexico, and I saw 3,000 ‘Cousins’ shirts. A vendor outside made 60 bands, and I'd get in trouble for a free meal.”

Will stars before the NIL be able to get their dues from the NCAA because of all the punishment and missed opportunities?