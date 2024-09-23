The Dallas Cowboys suffered a 28-25 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at home on Sunday to drop to 1-2 on the season, and after the game, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence did not hold back on the effort from his team.

“We've got the guys to do it, so that ain't the problem,” DeMarcus Lawrence said, via Saad Yousuf of The Athletic. “It's just all about f***ing doing it. We'll get it done. … Once we get out of playing little league football and get back to playing pro football, we'll be alright.”

The Cowboys did not put in a good defensive effort, as the Ravens put up 456 yards on offense, with 274 of them coming on the ground. Dallas' main concern this year has been the inability to stop the run. There is perhaps no worse matchup than the Ravens with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry in that regard.

Derrick Henry, who many wanted the Cowboys to sign this offseason, had his best game of the season by rushing for 151 yards and two touchdowns, averaging six yards per carry. Lamar Jackson put up 87 yards rushing as well.

Lawrence, Micah Parsons and the rest of the Cowboys defense under new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer will have to find some answers to the run game.

Cowboys look to rebound in Thursday Night Football matchup vs Giants

The Cowboys will look to get back to .500 against a team they usually fare well against in the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. The Giants got their first win on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, and their offensive line is better than in past years, so it will be interesting to see if Dallas can limit New York's running game.

The Ravens are a quality opponent, but the Giants are not expected to contend this season. If the Cowboys lose to the Giants on Thursday and fall to 1-3, alarm bells will go off.