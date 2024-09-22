Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is arguably the most high-profile owner in the NFL, always at the forefront of everything related to the team. And once again, his words have caused a ruckus on social media.

Actor and musician Jamie Foxx, a noted fan of the Cowboys, was in attendance for a recent practice alongside Jones and was live-streaming it on his social media channel. But he cut the feed when the enigmatic executive appeared to make an X-rated comment about a player after describing details about his height and 40-yard dash time.

“He looked pretty good right there,” Jones said. “He showed balance. 5-foot-9 and a half, 210 [pounds]. 4.41 [40-yard dash]. Nine and 3-inch hands.”

But then, Jones appeared to reference the size of the player's manhood:

“Eight and a half inch d**k,” Jones appeared to say.

Foxx was clearly uncomfortable by what Jones said and then cut off the feed. But immediately, reactions began pouring in from all over social media.

Jerry Jones' comments caused immediate reaction online

Despite Foxx cutting off the feed, the reaction was immediate, with many wondering why Jerry Jones would make the bizarre comment and even going so far as to say the NFL should step in.

“It’s like we know Jerry is just like Donald Sterling but we really can’t prove it,” said one fan.

Another fan quoted a line from an infamous Eminem song, saying: “He didn't just say what I think he did, did he?”

“Oh man I think the NFL needs to force him and his son out the league !!!!!!!” exclaimed another fan.

However, one fan attempted to offer an alternative view, saying that perhaps Jones was just misunderstood and didn't actually say something inappropriate.

“Sounded like he was talking balance on a route and mention someone’s height of being 5’9” to 5’10”. Then mentioned something about a “Dig route” but just called it a “dig” based on the translation & scenario. Just me thinking football without having my mind in the gutter,” the fan said.

The Cowboys are attempting to bounce back from their embarrassing Week Two setback against the New Orleans Saints and will be taking on the winless Baltimore Ravens tomorrow afternoon at AT&T Stadium.