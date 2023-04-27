DeMarcus Ware is hoping to see his former team in the Dallas Cowboys trade up to select a running back at the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys currently have four running backs on their roster, including Ronald Jones, who signed a one-year deal with the team in March. Ezekiel Elliott entered the 2022 campaign as the Cowboys’ starter at the position, but Dallas opted to release him during the opening week of this year’s free agency period.

Ware believes that the Cowboys have a well-rounded roster across the board, but the team is missing a “home run hitter” on the offensive side of the ball.

“I would trade up” Ware said during a recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan’s “The K&C Masterpiece” show. “I got what I need on defense, you’re gonna get a couple guys in the draft, but I gotta go get a home run hitter.

“There’s not going to be a tight end – to be honest with you, I feel like it needs to be like a running back. Like somebody that’s real solid.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Tony Pollard is projected to be the Cowboys’ starter at the running back position in the 2023 season. He suffered a broken fibula during the Cowboys’ NFC divisional round defeat to the San Francisco 49ers. He underwent surgery in January, and he is expected to be ready to go for the start of the team’s training camp schedule later this year.

Ware has cause for concern regarding just how Pollard will be once again he is cleared to return to action.

“I understand Tony Pollard is great, but I don’t know how he’s gonna come back,” Ware said, “And so hopefully he can back off the injury 100 percent. We have him, but you still got to have that one that when you give them that football, let me strap on my mouthpiece, and he’s a bruiser.”

Overall, the Cowboys scheduled pre-draft meetings with multiple running backs ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, including former Oklahoma standout Eric Gray. The NFC East side will have one pick in each round of this year’s NFL Draft.