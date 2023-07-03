Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder claims Oleksandr Usyk ducked him multiple times.

Usyk is expected to defend his WBO, IBO, IBF and WBA titles against mandatory Daniel Dubois in August. He was expected to face Tyson Fury in December soon after, but as has been the case for a while, things remain uncertain with those two.

Wilder, meanwhile, is looking to fight Andy Ruiz Jr. next while a December showdown with Anthony Joshua looks all but done going by recent comments.

However, there was a point where it looked like Usyk and Wilder would clash in the summer. But as far as the American is concerned, there's one reason why it didn't happen.

“I don't think Usyk really cares,” Wilder told 78SPORTSTV (via Boxing Scene). “As long as he ain't got to fight me. I don't think he cares, as long as he don't have to fight me, it's all good, because that man is terrified of me.

“He's dodged me so many times and I know. And don't act like I don't know, I don't want anyone to come out like, ‘Usyk said this and that.' It would be a lie because I know a lot of s**t. I'm in the business, I know. He's been offered a lot of money to fight me, many times. But he's denied it. They said they do not want Bomb Squad problems.”

It's definitely a bold claim as it's hard to see Usyk ducking anybody — even if Wilder does carry some scary knockout power.

It will be interesting to see if the Ukrainian offers a response anytime soon.