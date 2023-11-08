Deontay Wilder didn't pull punches when discussing Tyson Fury's recent controversial win over Francis Ngannou.

Deontay Wilder has persistently claimed that Tyson Fury cheated during their trilogy of fights, and now he's using Fury's latest controversial win over Francis Ngannou as proof that his claims about Fury were correct.

Fury received a controversial split decision victory over Ngannou in their bout that many felt could have easily gone in Ngannou's direction. After the fight, Wilder weighed in on the controversy to Blue Blood Sports TV, via Mirror.

“I didn’t even get to watch the fight,” Wilder said of Fury vs Ngannou. “I had a lot of texts and people calling me about it, especially when he got dropped. After the fight a lot of people were figuring out what was going on, ‘Maybe he did cheat [in your fight], maybe he did have something in his gloves.

“All these things are coming up now. Everybody’s saying he lost and, ‘Deontay we need you back,’ and how boring boxing is, the heavyweight division is crumbling and falling. I’m coming.”

Deontay Wilder's previous claims of Tyson Fury cheating

Wilder has claimed before that Fury tampered with his gloves prior to the bout, that his water was spiked, that his coach threw in the towel early, and that his entrance outfit was too heavy. While it's not at all surprising that Wilder took his chance to try and delegitimize Tyson Fury's victories over him once again, it's all worth taking with a big grain of salt, especially since Wilder didn't even watch the fight.

It seems like a large majority of fans who did actually watch the Fury vs Ngannou fight felt it was the wrong decision, but Wilder's new claims of cheating don't seem to be based on anything substantial.