DePaul will soon begin their search for the 16th head coach in program history

When Tony Stubblefield was hired to be the 15th men's basketball coach at DePaul just three years ago, he came with the promise that his teams would play with energy and enthusiasm. Unfortunately, there were no promises made about wins. Stubblefield's short tenure as DePaul's head coach ended on Monday in the midst of a 3-15 season, per a statement from DePaul Vice President and Director of Athletics DeWayne Peevy (h/t Brian Hamilton of The Athletic.)

“After evaluating the current state of our men's basketball program, a decision was made to make a change in the head coaching position. We want to thank Coach Stubblefield for his hard work and dedication over the last two-plus seasons to move our basketball program forward through a new era for DePaul Athletics. Unfortunately, we did not meet our goals.”

According to the program's press release, Matt Brady, who has served as Special Assistant to the Head Coach, has been appointed as interim head coach, but the university will begin conducting a national search for their next head coach immediately.

In his two-plus years leading DePaul, Tony Stubblefield stumbled to a 28-54 record as their head coach, finishing 9th and 10th in the Big East in his two full seasons. This year, DePaul is 0-7 in Big East play, and the only team in the conference without a win at this point in the season.

Given the fact that the school is in Chicago, one would assume that DePaul should be a consistent competitor in whatever conference they play in. However, the Blue Demons last NCAA Tournament appearance came in 2004.