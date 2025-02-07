DeSean Jackson and Delaware State have officially unveiled their National Signing Day class for his first season at the helm of the program. Yesterday, DeSean Jackson made a huge move by flipping former Jackson State recruit Chris Trumbull. Trumbull is from the Delaware area having attended Red Lion Christian Academy in Bear, Delaware.

Trumbull is regarded as one of the state's top defensive talents. He was instrumental in his team’s success, helping them advance to the Delaware 2A State Semifinals. As a senior, he recorded an impressive 120 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks.

Another one of Jackson's standout recruits is Jaydn Robinson, who is the top-rated recruit to ever commit to Delaware State according to Rivals. During his most recent season, Robinson recorded 54 receptions for 631 yards and five touchdowns, showcasing his excellent route-running and ability to make plays in traffic. He also turned down offers from major programs such as Cal, Texas, and Arizona State and even HBCU programs such as Alabama State and Grambling State,

Per DeSean Jackson in his introductory press conference, he looks to build a team that is ready to compete for a Celebration Bowl in his first year at the helm of the program.

“We ain’t waiting. We want to be at the Celebration Bowl this year; we want to win the MEAC this year. Whatever was going on, we can’t do that anymore. We’ve got to move forward and change that, starting on day one.”

DeSean Jackson's first National Signing Day Class at Delaware State is below and will be updated when new recruits are announced.