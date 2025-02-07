DeSean Jackson and Delaware State made a big move during National Signing Day, flipping former Jackson State commit Chris Trumbull. On February 2nd, Turnbull announced that he was committing to Jackson State. But, three days later on National Signing Day, he made a post on his X account announcing that he was instead headed to the MEAC to play for the Hornets.

“After talking with my family, coaches, and friends, I have made a decision to decommit from Jackson State University. This decision wasn’t easy for me to make. I want to thank the JSU coaches for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I am truly grateful and thank the JSU fans for showing me love. This decision is what’s best for me moving forward. Please respect my decision,” he posted on National Signing Day.

On Thursday, he posted, “Change of plans, I’m staying home! LET’S WORK!”

Chris Trumbull’s decision might have come quickly, but it wasn’t surprising. A standout linebacker from Red Lion Christian Academy in Bear, Delaware, Trumbull is regarded as one of the top defensive talents in the state. He was instrumental in his team’s success, helping them advance to the Delaware 2A State Semifinals. As a senior, he recorded an impressive 120 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks.

Trumbull aims to revitalize a Delaware State defense that struggled last season, finishing last in the MEAC. The team allowed an alarming 37.2 points per game and 58 touchdowns. They ranked last in both rushing defense, giving up 189.8 yards per game, and passing defense, surrendering 242.6 yards per game.

The Hornets unsurprisingly finished last in the conference with just seven sacks and only two forced fumbles all season. The performance of the defense showcases why the team looked to make a splash hire in DeSean Jackson after winning only two games in the past two years.

For Delaware State to compete in the MEAC, they need fervor on the offensive line. With Trumbull, he will certainly be able to provide that as DeSean Jackson looks to change the fortunes of the program.