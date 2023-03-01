The release of the latest Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall, caused the game to receive a new all-time peak in concurrent players on Steam, rivaling even its peak at launch.

This information comes courtesy of SteamDB, which keeps track of game stats such as concurrent players, all-time peaks, ratings, and more. On their website, people can see that the game reached an all-time peak of 316, 750 players. That is more than the 292,000 or so concurrent players the game got in its 2019 release on the platform. As of this article, the more than 300,000 player count is still going strong.

Before the release of Lightfall, the number of players playing Destiny 2 maxed out at around 130,000. This almost tripled with Lightfall’s release. What’s interesting is that this is only for the game’s Steam release. The game is also available on other consoles. If the trends on Steam players are anything to go by, the same type of growth is most likely also happening on other platforms.

Lightfall currently has mixed reviews on Steam. The negative reviews mentioned the game’s reused assets and poor writing as some of its low points. Some are even saying that it was worse than the previous expansion. The positive reviews, on the other hand, mostly just joke about the expansion. We may have to wait a few more days to see what people actually think of the game.

That’s all the information we have about Destiny 2’s new peak in concurrent players thanks to Lightfall’s release. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.