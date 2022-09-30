The Detroit Lions travel to Arlington to face the Seattle Seahawks at the AT&T Stadium in Week 4. The Lions aim to bounce back after a 28-24 setback to the Minnesota Vikings. Here are our Detroit Lions Week 4 predictions as they take on the Seahawks.

The Lions appeared to be well on their way to victory, leading 24-14 at the half against the Vikings in Week 3. Unfortunately, Dan Campbell’s team was unable to hold on. This suggests that a more comprehensive and consistent effort is required on Sunday against the Seahawks.

On the other end of the field, the Seahawks have now lost back-to-back games following a season-opening victory. They fell, 27-23, to the Atlanta Falcons over the past weekend.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook’s most recent odds, the Lions are the money line and spread favorite in this game. This matchup also has a total of 50 points, which is among the highest of the Week 4 forecasted totals.

This season, the Lions have the second-best offense with 31.7 points per game. They show no signs of slowing down heading into this matchup at home. Yes, Detroit’s defense might need some work, but its attack should be more than enough to defeat Seattle.

With that in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Detroit Lions in their Week 4 game against the Seahawks.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

4. Aidan Hutchinson records his fourth sack of the season

Rookie pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson had just one quarterback pressure in their loss to Minnesota on Sunday. That’s very underwhelming, considering how he had played in Week 2.

Hutchinson returned to earth after piling up three sacks against Washington the previous weekend. Keep in mind, however, that he played with a thigh issue that restricted him in practice throughout the week. In an enticing Week 4 game against a Seattle squad that starts two fellow rookies at each tackle position, Hutchinson would want to get back on track.

He can do that by wrapping up Geno Smith and getting his fourth sack of the season. Hutchinson should still play on Sunday despite just minimal practice this week. The 22-year-old has seven tackles and three sacks in his first two games, proving his potency as one of the Lions defensive front’s main weapons.

3. Jeff Okudah limits D.K. Metcalf big time

Another big defensive weapon for the Lions has been cornerback Jeff Okudah. Detroit has been heartened by his performance after the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft lost substantial time due to injuries in his first two seasons.

Not everyone is sold, though. Seattle wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, in fact, isn’t impressed after watching tape of Okudah.

“There’s a safety over the top of him, so he’s not really locking people down,” Metcalf said according to AP News earlier this week. “But he’s a good corner.”

Okudah and Metcalf get a much better look at each other in their highly anticipated clash this weekend. Okudah is expected to shadow Metcalf for most if not all snaps in Week 4.

It’ll be a challenge for Okudah, of course. Remember that the former Ohio State star just came off a season-ending Achilles tendon injury he sustained in the 2021 opener. He was also restricted to nine games as a rookie due to various injuries. So far this season, however, has delivered big time.

Head coach Dan Campbell has noticed, too.

In a post-practice interview this week, Campbell said, “He’s got a lot of confidence right now.”

"He's got a lot of confidence right now."@jeffokudah pic.twitter.com/Dsn8WHx58R — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 28, 2022

Take note that Okudah helped keep Philadelphia’s DeVonta Smith without a catch, Washington’s Terry McLaurin to four receptions on eight targets, and Justin Jefferson to three. Look for him to limit Metcalf to only four catches in this game.

2. Jared Goff gets 80+ passer rating

Jared Goff completed 25-of-041 passes for 277 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the Lions’ loss to the Vikings on Sunday. He had a 79.0 passer rating, which was his lowest of the season so far.

That’s despite entering Week 3 on a high note following a four-touchdown performance in Week 2. However, he disappointed with only one throwing touchdown against the Vikings. The 27-year-old has seven touchdowns and two interceptions on the season and will seek to right the ship against the Seahawks in Week 4.

Goff will likely get sacked once by the Seahawks defensive front, but he should still bounce back significantly. We have him down for 220 passing yards, a completion rate between 55-60 percent, and two touchdowns for a passer rating of at least 80.0.

1. Amon-Ra St. Brown plays but records under 80 yards

The Sun God skipped Thursday practice, but we still expect him to suit up and see action against the Seahawks at home.

Remember that St. Brown was on his way to another fantastic fantasy day in Week 3, but an ankle injury during the game wrecked his performance. He only ran a route on 77 percent of dropbacks because of time constraints during the game. However, he still put up pretty good stats. Despite having just a 24 percent target share on nine targets, he still had six receptions for 73 yards.

St. Brown’s situation will be worth keeping an eye on heading into this weekend. When he does play, though, don’t expect him to be a dominant force. Maybe five receptions for under 80 yards is realistic.