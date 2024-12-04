The Detroit Lions enter Week 14 with the best record in the NFL at 11-1. After their Thanksgiving Day win over the Chicago Bears, they are hosting another divisional matchup on a Thursday. The Packers come to Detroit looking to spoil their top-seed dreams. Ahead of the big Packers game, we have your Lions Week 14 bold predictions.

All has been good in the Motor City this season but defensive injuries are starting to catch up to them. The Lions saw Malcolm Rodriguez's season end on Thursday, marking the third long-term defensive injury. Aidan Hutchinson and Alex Anzalone are also out for this game. The good news is that the high-flying offense is in full tact and has been clicking on all cylinders lately.

A win for the Lions could mean a second-straight NFC North title in Detroit. A Packers win could create chaos in the division in December. We've got the Detroit Lions Week 14 Bold Predictions ready to go for Thursday night.

Jared Goff throws for 275 yards, two touchdowns

There are many different ways that the Lions win football games. They beat the Titans 52-14 while Goff only had 85 passing yards. But this is not a game they can win in that matter, as the Packers have a great offense as well. Goff will respond to the expectations with 275 yards and two passing touchdowns on Thursday night.

It has been two games since Goff put up those numbers, a 412-yard game against the Jaguars. The last two games have been a little worse for Goff but he rarely has three bad games in a row. The Lions dominated the Packers in Week 9 but Goff only threw for 145 yards. This will be different, as it is a dome game.

Goff did throw for two touchdowns last week, both of which went to Sam LaPorta. They usually spread the ball around in the red zone and Goff gets his passing TDs no matter the opponent.

Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St Brown both score

With LaPorta's two touchdowns last week, everyone else was shut out from touchdowns. Even with a solid running game, Gibbs and Montgomery did not hit pay dirt. They celebrate their Sonic and Knuckles nickname pregame but this time it will be Sonic who hits the end zone. Gibbs is a phenomenal back who has a great counterpart in Josh Jacobs. He will have to be great to keep up with the Packers.

St Brown has had a great season but was relatively quiet on Thanksgiving. The Packers have Jaire Alexander and Xavier McKinney, who are great defenders with high interception numbers. Goff will challenge them and hit St Brown for a touchdown, getting the star rolling heading into the playoffs.

With these two scores, the Lions will be in great shape to beat the Packers. But, it will be up to the defense to hold off the Packers and hang onto the lead.

The Lions win their 12th game

While the Packers are a viable opponent for the Lions, they will win again to move to 12-1. If they do win, it will be their fourth division win without a loss and their 11th straight win. While that does not guarantee them anything in January, winning games against good teams is important to building confidence. Last year, they blew a lead to the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

A win on Thursday would put the NFC North nearly out of reach for the Packers. After a mini-bye, the Lions will host another Super Bowl hopeful in the Buffalo Bills in Week 15. Against the Packers, they are 3.5-point favorites and -178 on the money line, according to FanDuel.