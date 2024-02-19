Here's what to expect from the Pistons when they get back from the All-Star break.

The Detroit Pistons desperately need to need to pull off some bold accomplishments to close the rest of the season. A league-worst 8-46 record was not the expectation by anybody coming into the 2023-24 campaign. After a rough start featuring injuries, major roster turnover, and an infamous 28-game losing streak, the Pistons must find a way to create some positives worth building on. Detroit has displayed some brief flashes even throughout its struggles. While postseason hopes are slim at this point, the Pistons still can cement some memorable moments, so let's make some bold Pistons predictions for the second half of the season after the All-Star break.

Pistons will NOT finish with the worst record

Detroit's record is currently the worst in the NBA, but only by a slim margin. The Pistons are behind the 9-45 Washington Wizards by one game and two-and-a-half games behind the 11-44 San Antonio Spurs.

Washington is on an eight-game losing streak and lost to the Pistons at home a month ago 129-117. The Spurs have the second-toughest remaining schedule in the NBA with their last 27 games compared to the Pistons, who have the thirteenth-toughest. There is plenty of time for them to catch both of these teams if they start playing their best ball by the end of the season.

Pistons will record a 5 game-winning streak

The Pistons have not won more than two games in a row this season. Detroit's schedule eases up throughout the end of the year, and they have a legitimate chance of tagging five straight victories starting next month at the end of March.

Starting on March 29, the Pistons have a favorable stretch of opponents when they take on the Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies twice, Atlanta Hawks, and the Brooklyn Nets. Each of these teams holds a record under .500 and could be on upset alert against the Pistons. Detroit only plays one of these games at home but could still pull off a shocking streak if on top of their game.

Pistons will sweep the Charlotte Hornets

The only team throughout the NBA that has not pulled off a victory against the Pistons this season is the Charlotte Hornets. Detroit pulled off a 12-point 111-99 victory in Charlotte early in October and closed out a 113-106 win at home towards the end of January.

The Hornets are one of the 10 youngest teams in the NBA and have dealt with crucial injuries at different points this season. Charlotte also suffered through tough losing streaks of 10 and 11 games. The Pistons have matched up with them well and can make the Hornets the only team they swept in 2023-24. Their final game against Charlotte is on March 11 at home.

Jaden Ivey will get revenge on Bennedict Mathurin

One of the biggest highlights of the NBA Rising Stars competition was the heatest exchange between Pistons' guard Jaden Ivey and Pacers' guard Bennedicat Mathurin. Mathurin told Ivey “even in the Rising Stars game you can't guard me” before shooting a set of free throws. Mathurin got the leg up by finishing as the Rising Stars MVP, but Ivey has a shot at revenge as soon as this week.

The Pistons face off against the Pacers in Indiana this Thursday when they resume their regular season play. Ivey has been extremely productive against the Pacers in four career games averaging 22.3 points, five rebounds, and 4.8 assists. Ivey also has been a much-improved defender since his rookie season and he will more than likely match up against his 2022 draftmate on the floor.