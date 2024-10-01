Detroit’s very own Big Sean made a trip back to his hometown this past weekend at the Black Footwear Forum. This event was a collaboration between PepsiCo and Pensole Lewis College, the only HBCU in Detroit. Last Friday, Pensole Lewis debuted its first-ever student design capsule collection. After a four-week masterclass, Baiyinah Ings was crowned the winner.

“As an artist and designer born and raised in Detroit, I’m deeply inspired by PepsiCo’s commitment to nurturing Black design talent at PLC Detroit in the very city that shaped me,” said Big Sean. “Detroit has always been a wellspring of cultural innovation, and PLC Detroit, as the sole HBCU focused on design, is playing a vital role in cultivating that legacy. With the help of partners like PepsiCo, I’m honored to play a role in uplifting the incredible talent emerging from a city that’s constantly defying expectations.”

To foster more Black designers and provide a pathway for people with different points of view to enter the design business, PepsiCo and Pensole Lewis College Detroit created a special three-year partnership in 2023. Two PLC Detroit designers are taking part in apprenticeship programs as part of PepsiCo’s Design team’s ongoing effort to provide the upcoming generation of creatives with essential tools.

Twelve Pensole Lewis College Detroit students took part in a four-week workshop earlier this year that was organized by PepsiCo Design + Innovation. During the workshop, Pensole Lewis College’s first-ever student-designed goods collection was created under the direction and supervision of PepsiCo designers. Each student created a capsule collection that included four unique pieces that embodied Pensole Lewis College Detroit’s fundamental principles of pride, legacy, and culture.

Big Sean is a 6x Grammy Award-nominated rapper. Kanye West discovered him at a radio station in 2005 and two years later signed him to GOOD Music. He gained further popularity with his debut album Finally Famous, which featured several hit singles, including “My Last” and “Marvin Gaye & Chardonnay.” Big Sean has worked with other big-name artists, including Chris Brown, Jhenè Aiko, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne.

The capsule collection will be available for purchase online starting in November.