The New Jersey Devils absorbed a massive blow with the news of star center Jack Hughes being sidelined for the remainder of the season, as he is scheduled to go under the knife to repair a shoulder injury this Wednesday. The update was announced by New Jersey on the team's official website.
“In recent conversations with Jack, his family and representatives, the Devils’ athlete care staff, and Devils’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow, it was determined that Jack should be held out of game action for the rest of this season and proceed with shoulder surgery. He will undergo the surgery on April 10, which will be performed by Dr. Peter Millett in Vail, Colorado. Hughes is expected to make a full recovery to be available for 2024 New Jersey Devils Training Camp.”
Hughes suffered a shoulder injury during the third period of an early January game against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks — the same contest in which Bedard suffered a broken jaw injury. Hughes then missed 11 games due to that injury before returning to action on Feb. 8 against the Calgary Flames at home. During that 11-game absence, the Devils went just 4-6-1.
Hughes also played as recently as last Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss at home at the hands of the Nashville Predators. He scored the first goal of the game in the first period off of an assist from his brother Luke Hughes and Jesper Bratt. Hughes spent over 22 minutes on the ice in the Nashville game, though, the Devils haven't revealed at which point exactly the former No. 1 overall pick picked up what seems like a new injury that ultimately led to his being done for the rest of the campaign.
Social media reactions to Jack Hughes update
Here are some reactions to the latest update on Hughes, who has 27 goals and 47 assists on the season.
“Jack Hughes has played for months with a shattered shoulder, as he continues to rack up points at an incredible rate for a 22-year-old. he wanted to be there for his team…can’t wait to see him back next season ready to play. he’s gonna be insane,” posted @devilsgato on X (formerly Twitter).
“whatever you do, do not picture 22 year old jack hughes injured and in pain but begging to be cleared so he could play hockey for his team. that boy loves hockey and his team maybe more than anything else and I feel so terrible for him,” said another X user @lilyNJDevils.
“Jack Hughes, widely regarded as “soft” around the league Has played for months with a mangled shoulder, while continuing to put up points at an insane rate for a 22 year old. He wanted to be there for his team. One of the toughest acts this team has seen in a while,” chimed in @GianniNJD.
Will the Devils make it to the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs?
The Devils are still mathematically alive in the race for the last wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference, as they entered Tuesday night's game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs at home with 79 points, five points behind the Detroit Red Wings, who occupy the second and final wild-card spot in the East.
However, there are only three games remaining on New Jersey's schedule in the 2023-24 NHL regular season after the aforementioned date with the Maple Leafs. The Devils will play the Maple Leafs again on the road on Thursday, the Philadelphia Flyers in Philly on Saturday, and the New York Islanders at Prudential Center in Newark next Monday for their regular-season finale.