The New Jersey Devils are gearing up for a strong comeback in the 2024-25 season after a disappointing 2023-24 campaign. Despite reaching the second round of the playoffs in 2023, they failed to build on that success and didn’t even qualify for the postseason this past spring.

However, with notable additions like the acquisition of goaltender Jacob Markstrom in a trade with the Calgary Flames and new head coach Sheldon Keefe behind the bench, the prevailing thought is that the Devils should have no problem earning a postseason berth in the spring of 2025.

But while the Devils boast talent including the likes of Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, and Jesper Bratt, one figure on their roster hasn't lived up to the expectations that came with his hefty contract.

Forward Ondrej Palat, a two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Tampa Bay Lightning who was lured to the Devils with a five-year, $30 million in the summer of 2022, has vastly underperformed and looked like a shell of his former self.

And while Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald hasn't shown any indication that he's willing to buy out the remaining years of Palat's deal despite his struggles, the team would be better suited if they were able to find a taker for him and get something back in return.

Devils F Ondrej Palat has not lived up to expectations

A native of Frýdek-Místek, Czechoslovakia, Palat was originally selected with the 208th overall pick by the Lightning in the 2011 NHL Draft. He began his professional career in his homeland with HC Frýdek-Míste before moving to North America and playing with the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the QMJHL.