New Jersey Devils superstar Jack Hughes will be in Toronto for NHL All-Star festivities next weekend, but the level of his participation remains unclear.

The 22-year-old continues to recover from an upper-body injury suffered in the third period of a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 5. Hughes hasn't played since, but remains second in team scoring with 15 goals and 45 points in 32 games.

“He will be attending the All-Star Game,” Devils new president of hockey operations Tom Fitzgerald confirmed this week.

“Will he be on the ice for the All-Star Game? That’s unknown. He’s excited to be part of the festivities, the captain picking his squad. Will he be on the ice? I’m not sure. He’s in a good place mentally. He feels good physically. He’s improving every single day, and that’s the most important thing. Time frame-wise, I don’t have a time frame.”

Devils not even close to the same team without Jack Hughes

It's clear that the Devils are missing their best player; they've gone 3-4-1 in the eight games without Hughes, and continue to battle in an ultra-competitive Metropolitan Division in 2023-24.

After a 6-5 come-from-behind win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, New Jersey remains fourth place in the division, and ten points back of the New York Rangers for the No. 1 spot.

The Devils have been riddled with injuries this season, missing Hughes the most but also currently without Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral), Brendan Smith (knee), Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), Ondrej Palat (lower body) and Tomas Nosek (foot), per NHL.com.

“We can’t be the same team with Jack Hughes in the lineup as we are without him,” Fitzgerald continued. “We’ve got to manufacture goals a certain way.”

Despite Hughes' unknown level of participation, he's still a captain and will pick a team along with his brother — Vancouver Canucks superstar D-man Quinn Hughes — along with musician Michael Buble, Team Hughes' celebrity captain.

Jack Hughes is also slated to compete in the NHL All-Star Skills competition on Feb. 2, and the hope is that he will at least be able to participate in that, even if he can't play in the All-Star Game the next day.