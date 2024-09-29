The New Jersey Devils traded for Jacob Markstrom during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Markstrom comes to New Jersey as the expected savior in goal after the team struggled to keep pucks out of the net last season. The veteran netminder has not been with the team for a huge amount of time. However, he has quickly taken to the vibe in the locker room.

Markstrom spoke with reporters recently. He and the Devils are preparing for their season opener against the Buffalo Sabres. The two teams take to the ice on October 4 in Czechia as part of the NHL Global Series. Markstrom is looking forward to the game. But as for his team, he made a bold statement regarding their mindset heading into the new year.

“Playing against all these guys for a long time, I know it's a great team, it's a hungry team,” the Devils goalie said, via NHL.com. “From the coaching staff down to every player in the locker room, I feel like there's a lot of players here that want to prove something, and they got something to prove. Everyone is eager to get back into playing, playing for points and playing important games, and that's what it's all about.”

Jacob Markstrom, Devils hope to contend for playoffs

Jacob Markstrom and the Devils have high expectations this season. The Devils made major moves in NHL Free Agency to bolster their roster. Additionally, the team hired Sheldon Keefe as the new head coach over the summer. All of this has made New Jersey a prime candidate to compete for a playoff spot. If not the Stanley Cup itself.

“We have a big team with high expectations and as a goaltender, there's pressure, and I've been on teams where there was pressure on goaltending in the Canadian market. I know what's expected and the people who know me know that I just want to win hockey games,” Markstrom said of the expectations, via NHL.com.

Markstrom has two years remaining on a six-year contract he initially signed with the Calgary Flames. The veteran goaltender is coming off a solid season with Calgary despite the team missing the playoffs. Markstrom played to a .905 save percentage in 48 games while recording two shutouts.

The Devils certainly have the ambition to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Markstrom is one piece that could help this team realize its goal this season. It'll certainly be interesting to see if New Jersey begins its 2024-25 season on the right foot this coming Friday.