The Devils play their second game in two nights as we continue our NHL odds series with a Devils-Blues prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The New Jersey Devils play their second game in two nights as they visit the St. Louis Blues. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Devils-Blues prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Devils enter the game at 6-2-1 on the year. They are coming into the game off of three straight wins. It started with a 5-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres, and then, they won back-to-back games over the Minnesota Wild. Last night in Minnesota it was a great start. They scored twice in the first period, and then on the power play to open the second. While they did allow Minnesota to make it a one-goal game in the third, power-play goals from Jesper Bratt and Dougie Hamilton would keep the game out of reach. Now, the Devils, led by Jack Hughes, look to make it two wins in two nights.

The Blues enter the season at 3-4-1 on the year, and are on their first two-game streak of the year, losing two in a row. They opened with an overtime loss, before getting their first win. Since then, they lost the Coyotes, before a win, then lost to the Jets, followed by a win. Then they lost to the Canucks. The last time out it was against the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche would lead 2-0 after the first, and while Robert Thomas would score to make it 2-1, the Avalanche would score two more to win 4-1.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Devils-Blues Odds

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+150)

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-182)

Over: 6.5 (-122)

Under: 6.5 (+100)

How to Watch Devils vs. Blues

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Devils Will Cover The Spread

The Blues have been led by Jack Hughes this year, who has been one of the highest point-producing players in the NHL. He has five goals this year with 15 assists, leading the NHL with 20 points this year. He has been solid on the power play, scoring three times with nine assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Jasper Bratt is second on the team in points and third in the NHL. He is tied for the team lead with seven goals this year while having 11 assists. He is also doing work on the power play, with four goals and nine assists when up a man.

Joining him in tied for the team lead in goals is Tyler Toffoli. Toffolie comes into the game with seven goals this year and four assists giving him 11 points. He has three goals and two assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Erik Haula also has five goals this year and is shooting well. He is shooting at a 23.8 percent rate this year. Dougie Hamilton, the defenseman, is also putting up points. He has four goals and three assists this year. Like many of the Devils players, it has been working on the power play that has been huge for him. He has scored three goals on the power play this year with an assist.

Right now, the Devils are second in the NHL in goals scored per game, sitting at 4.22 goals per game this year. Meanwhile, they are the top team in the power play. They have converted 44.7 percent of their power play chances this year, ten percentage points higher than second place. Still, they need to work on the penalty kill, sitting 28th in the NHL in that regard.

Akira Schmid is expected to make the start in goal tonight. He is 1-0-1 on the year with a 4.07 goals-against average and a .863 save percentage. Last time out, he came in for a relief appearance against the Capitals, allowing three goals in one period of work on eight shots.

Why The Blues Will Cover The Spread

The top line for the Blue is Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas, and Kasperi Kapenen. Still, the top line has struggled to score this year. Buchnevich has just one goal and one assist this year, with the one goal coming on the power play. Thomas leads the team in points but also has just two goals this year, but he does have four assists. Meanwhile, Kapanaen has a goal and three assists this year, having him sit second on the team in points with four.

This year, only two players have more than one goal. The first is Thomas, and the second is Brandon Saad, who has two this year. Still, he does not have an assist this year, so he has just two points on the year. Beyond the top line, Jakub Vrana, Oskar Sundqvist, and Jordan Kyrou are all tied for third on the team in points. All three of them have one goal and two assists on the season, for three points. Still just one of the points has come on the power play. That is an assist by Kyrou on the power play.

The power play has been a major issue for the Blues this year. They have just one goal on the power play this year and have converted just 4.0 percent of their chances. Not only is it last in the league, but the 31st in the league is sitting at 9.1 percent.

Jordan Binngington is expected to start in the goal tonight for the Blues in this one. He is 2-3-1 on the year with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. Last time out was another struggle for Bennington. He allowed four goals on 28 shots, giving him his second straight game with a .857 save percentage. After starting the season strong, he has been below .900 in save percentage in his last three games.

Final Devils-Blues Prediction & Pick

The Blues sit second to last in the NHL in goals per game, scoring just 1.75 goals per game this year. They have scored over two goals just twice this year, winning both of those games. Meanwhile, the Devils have scored four or more in each of their last six games, and have scored three or more in every game this year. The Devils will score four again tonight, why do the Blues continue to struggle?

Final Devils-Blues Prediction & Pick: Devils -1.5 (+150)