Timo Meier and the New Jersey Devils were riding an incredible Game 7 triumph over the New York Rangers in Round 1 — and followed it up with one of the worst performances of their entire 2022-23 season, getting crushed 5-1 by the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the second round on Wednesday night.

But they have a chance to win back home-ice advantage with a victory at PNC Arena on Friday, and they could have Meier back in the lineup for the contest, according to the New Jersey Star Ledger’s Ryan Novozinsky.

Meier was cold-cocked by Jacob Trouba in the third period of Game 7, getting caught with his head down in the middle of the ice and absorbing an absolutely devastating hit from the Rangers captain.

Jacob Trouba with a hit on Timo Meier in the middle of the ice pic.twitter.com/Tt9b17N2aV — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 2, 2023

Although the Devils’ coveted trade deadline acquisition returned to the bench, he didn’t play another shift and was ruled out before warmups for Game 1 against Carolina.

All signs point to the Swiss sniper returning to New Jersey’s lineup on Friday night, and Lindy Ruff told reporters that he was feeling a lot better on Friday morning.

Game 1 was reminiscent of the first two matchups between the Devils and Rangers in Round 1, where the Devils were outscored 10-2 and limped to Madison Square Garden down 2-0. They quickly turned that series around, winning the next three games before closing it out in Game 7.

Timo Meier has been anything but a difference maker for the Devils in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but his presence is important, and he’d be a huge addition to the lineup if he were able to play.

Expect a better performance from the Newark-based franchise on Friday, after they threw only 18 shots at Frederik Andersen in Game 1.

Although the Hurricanes have probably been underestimated without a few of their top players, they are still elite defensively, and New Jersey will need to make adjustments if they hope to avoid falling down 2-0 for the second straight series.