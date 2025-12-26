The Boston Red Sox find themselves chasing a familiar goal this offseason, attempting to retain star third baseman Alex Bregman, who opted out of his previous contract and re-entered free agency. Since joining Boston last season, Bregman has been a major presence, providing production on the diamond and guidance in the clubhouse, making him a clear priority to re-sign.

In the time before a right quad injury cut his season short in late May, he posted a .299/.385/.553 slash line and contributed 3.5 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) with an .821 OPS. These numbers helped stabilize the Red Sox’s infield and gave the team a reliable option at third base, a position that had been in flux before his arrival. Beyond stats, Bregman’s presence in the clubhouse proved invaluable. He became a mentor for Boston’s younger players, including Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony, helping the team build a professional and disciplined culture both on and off the field.

On Thursday, MLB.com’s Andrew Simon outlined which teams were the “perfect fits” for top free agents, and he listed Boston as the team that fits the three-time All-Star perfectly, even with other contenders in play.

“Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow made it clear that even after acquiring first baseman Willson Contreras on Monday, the Sox are looking for another significant lineup piece,” wrote Simon. “That almost certainly means an infielder, which could be another free agent, such as [Bo] Bichette, or a trade acquisition, perhaps someone like Arizona’s Ketel Marte or St. Louis’ Brendon Donovan. But why not go with the guy who you already know is a fit, establishing himself as a clubhouse leader upon arriving last season? Bregman’s overall numbers were strong, and the Red Sox got a look at the best version of him when he hit .299/.385/.553 before sustaining a right quad injury in late May. By keeping Bregman at the hot corner, Boston could also keep Marcelo Mayer at second, sharpening its defense up the middle.”

There’s no denying Bregman’s impact, but re-signing him isn't going to be cheap. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel projects Bregman could land a deal near $170 million, and a contract over $150 million seems almost certain. The Red Sox front office has shown a willingness to invest in proven talent. The team already strengthened its roster by acquiring first baseman Willson Contreras and pitcher Sonny Gray, but the third base position remains a priority.

Timing could also play a role in the decision. With Japanese corner infielder Kazuma Okamoto’s posting window closing on Jan. 2, teams competing for Bregman, including the Toronto Blue Jays, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Chicago Cubs, may shift focus, increasing the likelihood of Boston re-signing him.