At 11-4, the Chicago Bears have already clinched their spot in the playoffs. However, they're still in contention for the NFC's No. 1 seed to close out the season.

As it stands, Chicago has a 14 percent chance to earn the No. 1 seed, via The Athletic. They sit behind the Seattle Seahawks who have a 47 percent chance and the San Francisco 49ers who are at 27 percent.

The Bears will have a direct shot to climb up the ladder when they face the 49ers in Week 17. While both franchise is in the big dance, getting that first-round bye and home field advantage changes either sides entire postseason plans.

Taking down the 49ers is the first step of the plan. But the Bears will need a bit of help to take home the top seed.

What Bears must do

Win Out

Not only must the Bears beat the 49ers, but they must all take down the Detroit Lions in Week 18. The Lions threw the first punch back in Week 2, earning a 52-21 victory. But how the tides have changed, as the Lions have now been eliminated from playoff contention at 8-8.

That's not to say Detroit will be an easy matchup. With Ben Johnson serving as Chicago head coach, there will always be some bad blood between both sides. The Lions could end up resting their starters, as they have nothing to play for. But the Bears cannot take their opposition lightly no matter who is on the field.

San Francisco will give Chicago one of their biggest tests yet. They'll be traveling across the country, facing off with a team that has the same goals and intentions. A win would squarely but the Bears on the map as a true playoff contender.

But even if Chicago wins out, they aren't guaranteed to land the No. 1 seed.

A little bit of help

Seahawks must lose one of last two games

The Bears will be watching the Seahawks extremely closely over the final two weeks. A loss in either game gets Chicago close to number one. Those final two matchups will come against the Carolina Panthers and 49ers.

The Panthers are fighting for their playoff lives in their own right. While the NFC South is their only way in, they currently lead the division with an 8-7 record. They will be playing at full force as they try to lock up their postseason spot.

Same goes for the 49ers, no matter what happens against the Bears. A win against Chicago gets them close to the No. 1 seed. But even with a loss, San Francisco will want the highest spot possible. And in a divisional matchup, there will be no relenting.

Ultimately, the Bears can only control what they control. If they are to win out, Chicago would win the NFC North and control the No. 2 seed. But if the ducks all fall in a row, the Bears can enter the playoffs as top dogs in the NFC.