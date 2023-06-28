New Jersey Devils star Timo Meier is set to become a restricted free agent this summer, which means the team is looking to lock him up for the long term after acquiring the forward at the trade deadline from the San Jose Sharks. Well, they've reached an agreement with Meier.

Per Pierre LeBrun, the Devils have signed Meier to an eight-year deal worth $8.8 million per season:

“Devils and Timo Meier have agreed to an 8-year deal worth $8.8 M AAV per season.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After coming over to New Jersey, Meier scored nine goals and tallied five assists in 21 regular season appearances before also registering four points in the playoffs. For 2022-23 as a whole, he had 40 goals and 26 assists. His four-year, $24 million deal with the Sharks is just about to end.

Meier, who was selected ninth overall in 2015, has been a consistent points producer throughout his career, which is exactly what the Devils need. He's reached the 30-goal mark three times before, with his best campaign coming back in 2021-22 when Meyer scored 35 times and set up another 41.

The Devils just strengthened their roster some more on Tuesday as they acquired Tyler Toffoli from the Calgary Flames in a trade, a guy who had a whopping 73 points last season. New Jersey now has an extremely solid core of offensive weapons and that should undoubtedly help them make a playoff run in 2023-24 after losing in the second round.