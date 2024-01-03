Timo Meier picked up an injury for the Devils recently, and he is going to miss their upcoming game.

The New Jersey Devils aren't really in the spot they were hoping to be in at this stage of the season, as their 40 points are good for just sixth place in the Metropolitan Division right now. Making matters even worse, they are set to be without one of their top players in Timo Meier for at least their upcoming game against the Washington Capitals after he picked up an injury in their latest loss to the Boston Bruins.

After scoring 40 goals last season, Meier has taken a bit of a step back this season, as he's racked up just nine goals and six assists in his 28 games played. Still, New Jersey would rather have him on the ice, but he is going to miss their next game against Washington with what head coach Lindy Ruff dubbed a medium-body injury.

“New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier has suffered a ‘medium-body' injury and will miss Wednesday's game against the Washington Capitals, coach Lindy Ruff said Tuesday. Meier will not travel with the team after missing the third period of Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins.” – ESPN

The Devils will be hoping Timo Meier can quickly find his way back on the ice

Meier already missed a stretch of six games earlier this season with an unknown injury. so the Devils will be hoping that he can make a quicker return to action this time around. Even with his aforementioned struggles, Meier is one of the top scoring threats on his team, so any time he's forced to miss is going to be a killer for New Jersey.

With Meier out, the rest of the team is going to have to step up against the Capitals, as this is a sort of a sneaky big game for both sides considering how Washington has 42 points and sits one spot ahead of New Jersey in their division. Now that he's already ruled out for this game, Meier's next shot to return to action will come when the Devils return home to take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night.