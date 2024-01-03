The Capitals look for wins on back-to-back days as we continue our NHL odds series with a Devils-Capitals prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Washington Capitals look for wins on back-to-back days as they host the New Jersey Devils. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Devils-Capitals prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Devils enter the day sitting at 19-14-2 on the year, which is sixth in the Metropolitan Division. Last time out, they played the Boston Bruins. The Devils struck first with a goal in the first period on the power play by Nico Hischier. In the second period, Luke Hughes added his seventh goal of the year to make it 2-0, but things went south from there. Jake DeBrusk scored first, and then David Pastrnak tied it. Pastrnak would give the Bruins the lead on a power play goal, and the Bruins would score once more to lead 4-2 after two periods. In the third, Kevin Shattenkirk scored his second of the game, giving the Bruins the 5-2 lead, which they would hold on to defeat the Devils.

Meanwhile, the Capitals come into the game sitting 18-11-6 on the year, which is fifth in the Metropolitan Division. Last time out, the Capitals faced the Penguins. The Capitals dominated the early part of the game. Tom Wilson scored just 55 seconds into the game to start the scoring. Beck Malenstyn and Martin Fegervary both scored in the period and then Alex Ovechkin scored on the power play to make it 4-0 in the first. The Penguins would score with just four seconds left in the period to make it a three-goal lead for the Capitals heading into the second period. In the second, the Penguins' top guys both scored, as Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel scored to make it a one-goal game heading into the third. The Capitals would hold on though, not allowing another goal and winning 4-3.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Devils-Capitals Odds

New Jersey Devils: -156

Washington Capitals: +130

Over: 6.5 (-102)

Under: 6.5 (-120)

How to Watch Devils vs. Capitals

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Devils Will Win

The Devils are fifth in the NHL this year in goals per game, sitting with 3.54 goals per game this year. They are led this year by Jack Hughes. Hughes is tied for the lead in goals and assists while leading the team in points this year. He enters the game with 15 goals of the year, while having 29 assists, giving him 44 points. Hughes is also having a great year on the power play, with five goals and 15 assists. Sitting second on the team in points, while also tied for the lead in assists is Jesper Bratt. Bratt enters the game with 14 goals and 29 assists for his 43 points. Like Hughes, he has been solid on the power play, sitting with five goals and 14 assists on the power play this year.

Meanwhile, Tyler Toffoli is also tied for the lead in goals this year. He enters with 15 goals on the season but with just 12 assists. He has not been as good on the power play, with just four goals and five assists this year. Further, he has been a slight bit of a defensive liability, sitting with a minus-eight rating, the worst rating among the team-leading scorers. The Devils also get help on offense from the blue line. Luke Hughes enters the game with 21 points. He has scored seven times this year while having 14 assists from the blue line.

The Devils have the best power-play unit in the NHL this year. They have converted on 30.3 percent of their chances this year, which is tops in the league. That has led to them scoring 33 power-play goals. They have not been as good on the penalty kill, sitting 24th in the NHL with. a 77.7 percent success rate on the year.

Vitek Vanecek is expected to be in goal today for the Devils. He is 13-7-1 on the year with a 3.35 goals-against average and a .883 save percentage. He struggled last time out, giving up five goals on just 31 shots and taking the loss to the Bruins. It was the fourth time in the last five games he has been below .900 in save percentage.

Why The Capitals Will Win

The Capitals have struggled to score this year but did manage to score four goals last time out. On the year, they have scored just 2.34 goals per game, which is 31st in the NHL this year. Leading the team in goals this year, while also being tied for the team lead in points is Dylan Strome. Strome enters the game with 13 goals and nine assists this year, good for 22 points. He has four goals and three assists on the year on the power play. Meanwhile, Alex Ovechkin is also tied for the team lead in points. He comes in with eight goals and 14 assists this year, good for his 23 points. He scored his third power-play goal of the season last night, with seven assists on the power play.

Tom Wilson also added another goal last night. He is tied for third on the team in points while being tied for second in goals. Wilson comes in with 11 goals and eight assists on the year. He is tied in goals with Anthony Mantha. Mantha has 11 goals and six assists this year, good for 17 points. The leader in assists this year, and the third in points this year comes from the blue line this year. John Carlson comes in with one goal and 18 assists this year while sitting with seven assists on the power play this year.

The Capitals have struggled heavily on the power play this year. They have scored just 12 times on the power play this year, sitting with a 12.2 percent conversion rate, good for 29th in the NHL this year. On the penalty kill the Capitals are 12th in the NHL with an 81.7 percent success rate.

With Darcy Kuemper playing last night, it will be Hunter Shepard in goal for this one. He is 2-0-1 on the year with a 2.27 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage. He has already faced the Devils once this year, stopped just 18 of 22 shots, but taking the win as the Capitals scored eight times. Last time out, he saved 34 of 36 shots but lost in a shootout.

Final Devils-Capitals Prediction & Pick

The Capitals have a top-heavy offensive unit this year. Five skaters have more than six goals, and they all spend most of their time on the top two offensive units. Still, the defense has been wonderful this year. They do a good job of limiting shots and that can lead to some transition offense as well. Still, the Devils have too much firepower in this game. They can score from all four lines, and have a solid power play as well. It will be a close game, but the Devils come away with this one.

Final Devils-Capitals Prediction & Pick: Devils ML (-156)