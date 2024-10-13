The Utah Hockey Club is playing its first season in the NHL in 2024-25. And so far, they are off to a flying start. Utah HC has won its first three games of the season. Forward Dylan Guenther is a major reason for this early success on the ice. Guenther has scored five goals in his first three games, and on Saturday, he entered an exclusive club.

Guenther became the ninth player in NHL history to score five or more goals in his team's first three games at the age of 21 or younger, according to the Utah Hockey Club's public relations. It's an incredibly rare achievement for any player. In fact, only Tomas Hertl and Auston Matthews have achieved the feat this century.

Guenther is certainly one of the more exciting players on the Utah Hockey Club. And they rewarded him with a major contract before the season began. Guenther signed an eight-year contract, keeping him with the Utah organization through the 2032-33 NHL season.

Dylan Guenther is a Utah Hockey Club cornerstone

Dylan Guenther has had a lot of hype around him since going ninth overall in the 2021 NHL Draft. Entering the 2024-25 season, many saw the Utah Hockey Club forward as a potential breakout candidate waiting for his moment. It appears, at least early on, that the moment has finally arrived.

Utah opened its season at home against the Chicago Blackhawks. And it only took about five minutes for the party to get started. Guenther scored the first goal in franchise history to get things going. He would add another goal later on to help his team claim a 5-2 victory.

Utah then traveled to take on the New York Islanders. It took Guenther until the third period to score against the Islanders. However, his goal could not come at a better time. He tied the game on the power play to make it 3-3. Utah eventually forced overtime, where Guenther came up huge again, scoring the game-winner.

On Saturday against the New York Rangers, the Utah Hockey Club star found the back of the net once more. His power play goal gave the Hockey Club a 5-3 lead at the time. New York did mount a comeback, but the Hockey Club eventually won in overtime thanks to captain Clayton Keller.

Guenther has certainly had a fantastic start to this season. If he can keep it going, he could certainly emerge as one of the best goal scorers in the game. And he could help the Utah Hockey Club contend for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.