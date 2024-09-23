The New Jersey Devils missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. The Devils fired head coach Lindy Ruff before the end of the season due to the lackluster performance. New Jersey bolstered their roster over the summer after hiring Sheldon Keefe as head coach. With their offseason complete, the team hopes for brighter days in 2024-25.

The Devils, like some teams across the league, have dropped the puck on their preseason. Unfortunately, things did not get off to a roaring start. New Jersey played the New York Islanders on Sunday night. And they dropped the preseason opener 4-2 in front of their home fans.

New Jersey won't put much stock into their preseason performances. However, they will certainly take an interest in individual performances. Especially the performances of their top prospects. With this in mind, here are two Devils prospects fans must keep an eye on during training camp this fall.

Seamus Casey could add to stacked Devils blueline

The Devils picked Seamus Casey in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Casey went on to play collegiate hockey at the University of Michigan in 2022-23. But the Miami, Florida native truly broke out with the Wolverines in 2023-24.

Casey skated in 40 games for the Wolverines this past season. He scored seven goals and 45 points for Michigan to help them make the Frozen Four tournament. He also helped Michigan make the Big Ten Championship Game. However, they fell to their bitter rival Michigan State Spartans in the final game.

Casey signed his entry-level contract, but won't make the Devils roster out of training camp. However, he could be a fixture on the team's blueline down the line. He could help form one of the most impressive young bluelines in the league. Casey, Anton Silayev, Simon Nemec, and Luke Hughes give New Jersey a promising defensive group to build around.

A good training camp performance will certainly give fans and the team hope for the coming year. Casey is not fighting for a roster spot, but fans should keep an eye on him regardless. They could be seeing a glimpse of a future Devils mainstay in training camp this fall.

Chase Stillman is an interesting prospect

The Devils have a stacked blueline when it comes to prospect quality. However, their forward prospect quality is lacking just a bit. Chase Stillman is a bright spot among this group, though. The former first-round pick is the son of former Carolina Hurricanes forward Cory Stillman. And he is looking to make noise in 2024-25.

The younger Stillman spent most of last season with the AHL's Utica Comets. In 35 games, he scored 10 goals and 24 points for the Comets. These certainly aren't eye-popping numbers. But he has shown enough to coaches and the front office that there is a chance he could skate in the NHL this season.

In saying this, he likely starts the 2024-25 campaign with Utica. Receiving regular game time in a middle-six role will certainly help develop his game. But an early call-up to the Devils is not out of the question. Especially if he performs well in the first few weeks of the AHL season.

Stillman may not have superstar potential, but you don't need to be a superstar to make an impact. He could certainly become a valuable member of the Devils roster down the line. Fans should keep an eye on his performances in training camp and preseason this fall.