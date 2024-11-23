ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Ovechkin-less Washington Capitals play host as they play the New Jersey Devils. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Devils-Capitals prediction and pick.

The Devils come into the game sitting at 13-7-2 on the year, tied with the Carolina Hurricanes and a point ahead of the Washington Capitals in the division. They have won three of their last four games and played the Hurricanes the last time out. The Hurricanes took the 1-0 lead in the first, but the Devils would tie it up. In the third period, it would be tied again at two, but the Devils scored two in the period to win the game 4-2. Meanwhile, the Capitals are 13-5-1 on the year and have won three of their last four games. The last time out, they faced the Colorado Avalanche. The Capitals struck first, taking the 1-0 lead, but would give up goals in the second and third periods to fall 2-1.

Here are the Devils-Capitals NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Devils-Capitals Odds

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: -144

Washington Capitals: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How To Watch Devils vs Capitals

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Devils Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Devils are led by a top-line of Timo Meier, Nico Hischier, and Stefan Noesen. Hischier scored 27 goals and had 40 assists last year with 67 total points. Hischier has ten goals and ten assists this year. Timo Meier led the team in goals last year. In his 69 games, he scored 28 times with 24 assists. That was good for 52 total points. Meier has seven goals and seven assists this year. Finally, Noesen comes into the game with ten goals and eight assists this year. He has four goals and three assists on the power play.

Jack Hughes leads the second line. Jack Hughes was also solid in his 62 games last year. He had 27 goals, 47 assists, and 74 total points. Hughes has eight goals and 17 assists on the year. Jesper Bratt joins him on the second line. Bratt led the team in points last year, with 27 goals, 56 assists, and 83 total points. He has ten goals and 17 assists. Finally, Dougie Hamilton has been solid from the blue line. He has two goals and 14 assists this year, with a goal and two assists on the power play.

Jacob Markstom is expected to be in goal for the Devils in this one. He is 9-5-1 with a 2.55 goals-against-average and a .907 save percentage. Markstrom has won four of his last five starts. Last time out, he stopped 20 of 22 shots, in a win over the Hurricanes. This month, Markstrom is 4-2-0 with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Washington Capitals had been led by Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin has 15 goals and 10 assists before going down with an injury. Connor McMichael leads the top line. He has 12 goals and seven assists this year for the Capitals, with a goal on the power play. He is joined by Tom Wilson and Pierre-Luc Dubois. Wilson has six goals and eight assists on the season, while Dubois comes in with two goals and 11 assists.

The Capitals leading scorer is currently on the second line. Dylan Strome comes into the game with six goals and 22 assists on the year. Seven of those assists are on the power play. Meanwhile, Aliaksei Protas has also been solid this year for the Capitals. He has scored seven times while adding 11 assists. Finally, John Carlson continues to produce from the blue line. Carlson comes into the game with two goals and 12 assists on the year. He also has a goal and five assists on the power play.

Charlie Lindgren is expected to be in goal for the Washington Capitals. Lindgren is 5-4-0 on the year with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. He stopped 24 of 26 shots in his last start, taking the win over Utah. Lindgren has been solid this year. He has allowed two or fewer goals in four of his nine starts while allowing over three goals just once this year. This month he has a .917 save percentage, but is just 2-2 on the month.

Final Devils-Capitals Prediction & Pick

The Devils come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. They are scoring well this year, scoring 3.45 goals per game this year. They are also fourth on the power play and seventh on the penalty ill this year. Further, they are seventh in the NHL in goals-against per game. Meanwhile, the Capitals are scoring 4.16 goals per game this year while sitting ninth in goals-against and third on the penalty kill. With Ovechkin out, there may be a dip in offensive production, but the Capitals should still find a way to score. They get the win in this one.

Final Devils-Capitals Prediction & Pick: Capitals ML (+120)