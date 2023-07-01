Coiling Wards are important to keep your Legendary armor in tip-top shape. Here is our Diablo 4 Coiling Wards Farming Guide.

What Coiling Wards are used for

Coiling Wards are among the most frequently used rare crafting material in the game. They are used by the Blacksmith to upgrade Legendary armor, and used by the Occultist to enchant and imprint aspects on Legendary armor. Hence, you will need a lot of this crafting material to improve your Legendary armor for the endgame.

Where to find Coiling Wards: Farming Guide

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While they are important and are used frequently in upgrading and enchanting armor, there is only one way to get them. You can salvage Legendary Helms, Pants, Armor, or Boots, and you'll have a chance to obtain this rare crafting material, alongside ores and Veiled Crystals. Among all of the rare crafting materials, you will most likely collect Coiling Wards the most, mostly because there are various different kinds of armor that you can salvage to get them, but you'll also need it the most as well because you have a lot of equipment that requires them to level up. However, obtaining them is still up to chance, so make sure that you have a Legendary to replace your old ones before you decide to salvage them for materials.

That being said, you'll likely collect more Coiling Wards as you progress through the game, especially during the endgame, where Legendary armor is more plentiful when completing Helltide events and defeating World Bosses. So, don't feel too pressed to farm these materials early on in the game, as you can complete the game with just Rare equipment anyway. Leave the optimization of your itemization to the endgame content.

For more Diablo 4 guides, news, and articles, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.