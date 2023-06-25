In Diablo 4, should you spend your Murmuring Obols on a Purveyor of Curiosities for items or for Whispering Keys that can open Silent Chests? We explain the pros and cons of each option here in this article.

As you explore the overworld of Sanctuary, you will come across some random world events. Once completed, you'll open Resplendent Chests which usually contain gold, loot, and Murmuring Obols. These Obols are very special currency that has very specific use cases. They can only be spent on Purveyors of Curiosities found in the game's main towns. The Purveyor of Curiosities is your RNG Store, Gacha Machine, or Gambling Buddy in Diablo 4. They sell randomized equipment in exchange for Obols and also sell Whispering Keys that you can use to open Silent Chests in the wild. For the cheap price of 20 Obols, you can purchase a Whispering Key. Costs for other equipment range from 30 Obols to as high as 80 Obols, depending on the equipment slot. So, is it more worth it to purchase a Whispering Key over Silent Chests?

Why purchase Whispering Keys

When you don't have strong equipment yet in the early game, getting Whispering Keys is the ideal scenario. This is true as long as you don't have a lot of Legendary Equipment yet. Opening a Silent Chest will provide you with a few equipment instead of just one, and any one of those equipment has a chance of being a Legendary. While the chances are low, there will always be a chance that it will spawn a Legendary. That's why it's hard to resist opening a Silent Chest, especially early on in the game. You can also only carry up to a certain amount of Obols, so purchasing Whispering Keys is a way for you to extend your Obol wallet, so to speak. It's also wise to always carry Whispering Keys with you as you explore Sanctuary just in case you come across with a Silent Chest – leaving them behind even just for a moment might lead to them disappearing once you come back.

Why purchase from the Purveyor of Curiosities

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Meanwhile, towards the end game, it would be better to save your Murmuring Obols and use them to purchase specific equipment from the Purveyor of Curiosities. The cost might be higher, but your ability to specifically choose a specific type of equipment makes the extra payment worth it. Use this to fill in the rest of your equipment slots that do not have Legendary equipment yet. Finally, if you're trying to find specific Aspects, you can use the Purveyor of Curiosities to spawn the same equipment type over and over. When it spawns a Legendary, you can then extract the Aspect through the Occultist, or salvage the equipment for some rare legendary crafting materials.

What to do with trash equipment

Sadly, you'll lose your gamble most of the time when purchasing items from the Purveyor of Curiosities. Don't hesitate to either sell your equipment for gold or salvage them for additional materials. Chances are, you'd find gear with better stats in the wild, anyway, so don't spend too much time dwelling on your Gacha results. If it's not a Legendary, then it's trash and it goes straight to the bin.

For more guides and articles about Diablo, stick to ClutchPoints Gaming.