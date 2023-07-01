Veiled Crystals are among the most used crafting materials in Diablo 4 that you'll need to farm a lot of. Here's our Veiled Crystals Farming Guide to let you know how to get Veiled Crystals in large quantities fast.

What are Veiled Crystals for

Veiled Crystals are valuable crafting materials in Diablo 4 used to upgrade and enchant weapons and armor. It is used by the Blacksmith to upgrade equipment, and used by the Occultist to reroll stats or to create Sigils. They're important materials for progressing your equipment and making you ready for delving into dungeons and fighting against strong boss enemies. They are also used by the Jeweler to upgrade higher-tier Jewelry.

Where to find Veiled Crystals: Farming Guide

While Veiled Crystals can be found as loot in treasure boxes, as rewards for defeating Treasure Goblins, and as rewards for completing side quests, the most reliable way to collect this valuable resource material is through Salvage with the Blacksmith. Salvaging equipment that is at least Rare quality will have a small chance of producing Veiled Crystals: higher tier equipment like Legendary has a higher chance of producing them. Thus, looting dungeons and collecting Rare or higher equipment and then going back to town to salvage them would be how you farm for these resources. To clarify, Rare equipment is highlighted with a yellow color while Legendary equipment is highlighted with orange color.

While salvaging is your most reliable way of collecting these materials, note that obtaining them is still up to chance and sometimes you will just receive more basic crafting materials like leather and ore. That being said, you'll eventually obtain large quantities of these materials anyway as long as you choose to salvage your rarer quality or higher-tier equipment instead of selling them. As these resources are precious, be mindful of when you actually use them.

