Most people were shocked when the 84-win Arizona Diamondbacks won the National League pennant last year. Less than 12 months later, the D-backs are among the best teams in the league and won’t go into the playoffs quietly. Arizona is one of the hottest clubs this summer and is flirting with the NL West crown.

The Diamondbacks' unbelievable stretch as of late was highlighted in our latest MLB Power Rankings. They've won six in a row and are only three games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the division. Arizona is seven games clear of missing the playoffs with a one-game lead over the San Diego Padres for the top Wild Card position in the National League.

The D-backs were handed a few tough injury blows in the second half. Starters Christian Walker, Gabriel Moreno and Ketel Marte have all missed time, although all three are expected back before the end of the season. Walker and Marte will likely return before Moreno, who's had Adrian Del Castillo playing in his stead.

The Diamondbacks catcher has a 1.011 OPS and is hitting over .340 in 50 MLB plate appearances. His breakout has helped Arizona keep pace with LA into the final weeks of the season.

The D-backs will need other players to step up in September to make a solid impression on the rest of the league before the playoffs. There is so much talent on their roster it's hard to pinpoint who could be a breakout candidate. A few regulars are heating up and starting to become consistent impact bats.

2023 All-Star provides jolt to D-backs lineup

There are players and All-Stars who are one-hit wonders in MLB all the time. One great season can lead to the best midseason honor but a great career is defined by more than a roster spot in an exhibition game. For Geraldo Perdomo, the second half of 2024 signals the start of what he hopes is a consistent career.

Arizona's shortstop tore his meniscus a week into the season and didn’t return until mid-June. He initially struggled upon his return but has been putting up great numbers at the plate over the last two months. He has 16 doubles in 67 games, four shy of his total last year in 144 games.

Perdomo has been lighting it up since the All-Star break, specifically over the last week. He has a 1.145 OPS in his last seven games and is hitting over .300 in the second half with 13 extra-base hits.

He's picked up some of the slack that was left with Marte out of the lineup. Perdomo has been moved up the order at points over the last month, sometimes hitting leadoff. Everything has paid off as he's been among Arizona's best hitters this month.

Perhaps even more importantly, Geraldo Perdomo is on track to close the regular season on a high in anticipation of another strong postseason showing. He hit .275 and scored 10 runs for the Diamondbacks last October. He could again be an important player for the D-backs during this year's playoffs.

Arizona riding back-end starter into September

Pitching is such an important part of a contending team. While the Diamondbacks have had their fair share of trouble on the pitching front this season, there have been bright spots both in the rotation and the bullpen.

Not often in his career have the words “dominant stuff” been uttered about Ryne Nelson's body of work. The 26-year-old righty is putting it all together on the mound as of late and might earn a place in Arizona's playoff rotation.

Nelson has a 2.75 ERA since July with four wins and six quality starts in 10 appearances. He recorded 62 strikeouts in that span, 16 more than the 46 he had in his first 14 games this year.

After teasing with a spot in the bullpen, Nelson has been everything the Diamondbacks need and then some. With Jordan Montgomery struggling mightily, Arizona needed someone to step up in the rotation in a big way. Ryne Nelson has answered the bell so far and is challenging Zac Gallen as the team's best starter over the past two months.

Nelson pitched in only three games last October, though he threw well in his lone World Series appearance. He handled long relief duties by surrendering one run on three hits with six strikeouts across 5 1/3 innings in Game 4.

The D-backs are asking Nelson to do the same throughout his final five or so turns in the rotation before the playoffs. Regardless if he continues this hot stretch, Nelson seems poised to be handed the ball to start a postseason game for Arizona in a couple of weeks.