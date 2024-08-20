The Arizona Diamondbacks absorbed an injury blow on Monday when it was reported that All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte has landed on the 10-day injured list.

Arizona made that decision just before the first leg of a three-game series between the Diamondbacks and the Miami Marlins.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo provided an update about the status of Marte, who is dealing with a sprain in his left ankle.

“Ketel needs some time down,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said on Monday, per ESPN.

“He was trying to gut it out and just aggravated that ankle sprain. Hopefully it will be as short a stint as possible.”

Marte reportedly hurt his ankle during an August 10 game versus the Philadelphia Phillies. He then missed three games due to that injury only to hurt it again last Sunday during a matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays on the road.

When will Ketel Marte return to action for the Diamondbacks?

The hope is that Marte will not be out for a long period of time, but Lovullo indicated that the Diamondbacks have no definite idea at the moment when exactly the infielder will return to action.

“Nobody really knows the timeline with Ketel,” Lovullo shared.

“We thought he was healthy. He showed signs he was healthy. He was taking some real high-intensity practice. Talking about the force he creates and it got him.”

It does not seem that Marte suffered a serious injury. Perhaps a few more days of rest will be enough for Marte's banged-up ankle to heal completely. The Diamondbacks need him to be back sooner than later, especially with the team in an intriguing race for the top spot in the National League West division.

As of Monday, the Diamondbacks are third in the division with a 70-56 record. They are just four games out of first place that is currently occupied by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres are sitting in second place with a 71-55 record. Moreover, the Diamondbacks are second in the wild-card picture in the National League.

With Marte out of the lineup temporarily, the Diamondbacks called up Pavin Smith to cover the void left by the two-time All-Star on the roster.

Marte is a major component of the Diamondbacks' offense. In fact, he is leading Arizona with a .930 OPS. He is slashing .298/.370/.560 with 30 home runs and 81 RBIs so far in the 2024 MLB regular season.