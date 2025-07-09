Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly, who has struggled with cramps this season, went seven innings, gave up four hits and one earned run, but threw just 77 pitches on Thursday night against the San Diego Padres before his night ended after the seventh due to calf discomfort.

“A couple pitches felt a little grab on the calf,” Kelly said postgame, according to AZSports on X. “Two of those pitches in the seventh, but nothing (I'm) really worried about.”

Manager Torey Lovullo also expressed little concern, saying there is “zero chance” it will be an issue for the Diamondbacks pitcher moving forward, according to @JesseNFriedman on X.

Another positive sign was Kelly's willingness to return in the eighth.

“I was willing and able to go back out for the eighth,” Kelly said. “I just think with the state of the game, where it was, he makes that call.”

“As soon as I heard that, I said, ‘No, you're out of the game,'” Lovullo said postgame. “I don't want to take any chances.”

The Diamondbacks manager also added that Kelly “did his job,” giving up zero walks and just the one run.

Merrill Kelly's injury and cramping history

In the 2023-24 Diamondbacks season, Kelly exited three games due to cramping. Then, early this season, the same nagging injury returned.

Early in September, Kelly exited two games due to cramping, first against the Texas Rangers on September 11, 2024, and again against the Milwaukee Brewers on September 21.

Kelly returned to the mound for several months before experiencing more problems.

Just over two months ago, on April 20, Kelly exited in the sixth inning versus the Chicago Cubs due to cramps in his right leg.

12 days later, on May 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Diamondbacks pitcher was five innings and 60 pitches into the game before the cramps reoccurred.

Tuesday's situation was no different, making Lovullo err on the side of caution.

“I had to make a tough decision,” Lovullo said. “I wanted to give him a chance to get a decision and win a baseball game, but it didn't make sense to me.”

Kelly has made 19 appearances for the Diamondbacks this season with a 7-5 record and a 3.41 ERA. He is projected to start again this weekend against the Los Angeles Angels.