The Arizona Diamondbacks are playing the San Diego Padres Monday night for the start of a four-game series at Petco Park in San Diego. However, Arizona will be without second baseman Ketel Marte due to an undisclosed reason as of yet.

“Ketel Marte has been scratched ahead of today's game,” Aaron Hughes of Sports Illustrated shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) just before the start of the series opener.

“No reason given yet,” Hughes added when asked by a fan for a specific reason why Marte has been scratched. Hughes also said that it's not because of a trade.

The Diamondbacks are coming off a three-game series at home against the Kansas City Royals, where Marte might have picked up an injury.

A video shared by X user @MrAzSports on the social media platform shows Marte seemingly hurt after making a catch at second base against the Royals.

With Marte not playing Monday, the Diamondbacks will have Blaze Alexander taking over the second base in the meantime.

Hopefully for the Diamondbacks, Marte will be back in action shortly, as Alexander isn't as much of a threat, especially at the plate, albeit based on a small sample size this season, where he's hitting just .111/.273/.111 through 11 plate appearances.

As for Ketel Marte, he is among the top contributors to Arizona's offense, as he's hitting .293/.396/.586 with 20 home runs and 44 RBIs through 295 at-bats.

Without Marte, the likes of Eugenio Suarez, Corbin Carroll and Lourdes Gurriel have added pressure to deliver the goods with their bats for the Diamondbacks, who enter the Padres series with a 44-46 record.

The Diamondbacks will have one more series to play before the 2025 MLB All-Star break, as they are scheduled to take on the Los Angeles Angels on the road at Angel Stadium in Anaheim for a three-game set, beginning this coming Friday.

More Diamondbacks News
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) delivers a pitch in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
How whiffing on Manny Machado trade helped Diamondbacks get Zac GallenChristopher Hennessy ·
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws is the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field.
Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen makes trade desires very clearTroy Finnegan ·
Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) slides into third base on his triple against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre.
Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll returning from IL vs. RoyalsJordan Llanes ·
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws against the New York Mets in the first inning at Chase Field.
Predicting Diamondbacks’ next big trade before the MLB trade deadlineCameron Zunkel ·
Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) runs off a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Diamondbacks’ Eugenio Suarez makes trade declaration amid rumorsChristopher Hennessy ·
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte (4) hits a fly ball
Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte backs up All-Star nod with game-tying homer vs. GiantsJedd Pagaduan ·