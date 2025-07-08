The Arizona Diamondbacks are playing the San Diego Padres Monday night for the start of a four-game series at Petco Park in San Diego. However, Arizona will be without second baseman Ketel Marte due to an undisclosed reason as of yet.

“Ketel Marte has been scratched ahead of today's game,” Aaron Hughes of Sports Illustrated shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) just before the start of the series opener.

“No reason given yet,” Hughes added when asked by a fan for a specific reason why Marte has been scratched. Hughes also said that it's not because of a trade.

The Diamondbacks are coming off a three-game series at home against the Kansas City Royals, where Marte might have picked up an injury.

A video shared by X user @MrAzSports on the social media platform shows Marte seemingly hurt after making a catch at second base against the Royals.

Here's the clip. It's not on the broadcast but Ketel Marte did a few more leg kicks right after this, so maybe he's just sore? Didn't think anything more of it till now that he got scratched from the lineup. https://t.co/E7Ritjvzve pic.twitter.com/jY0QyLAlfb — 🌵 Mr. Az (@MrAzSports) July 8, 2025

With Marte not playing Monday, the Diamondbacks will have Blaze Alexander taking over the second base in the meantime.

Hopefully for the Diamondbacks, Marte will be back in action shortly, as Alexander isn't as much of a threat, especially at the plate, albeit based on a small sample size this season, where he's hitting just .111/.273/.111 through 11 plate appearances.

As for Ketel Marte, he is among the top contributors to Arizona's offense, as he's hitting .293/.396/.586 with 20 home runs and 44 RBIs through 295 at-bats.

Without Marte, the likes of Eugenio Suarez, Corbin Carroll and Lourdes Gurriel have added pressure to deliver the goods with their bats for the Diamondbacks, who enter the Padres series with a 44-46 record.

The Diamondbacks will have one more series to play before the 2025 MLB All-Star break, as they are scheduled to take on the Los Angeles Angels on the road at Angel Stadium in Anaheim for a three-game set, beginning this coming Friday.