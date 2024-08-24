As the Arizona Diamondbacks continue their push for a playoff spot, they are making strategic adjustments to their pitching staff that will see Jordan Montgomery transition to a bullpen role. This move comes as a response to Montgomery’s struggles on the mound this season and as Ryne Nelson solidifies his position within the starting rotation.

Via Jon Gambadoro:

“Jordan Montgomery will be headed to the bulllpen. Ryne Nelson will stay in the starting rotation.”

Montgomery has been a starting pitcher throughout his major league career, but he's endured a rough 2024 season. His performance has been underwhelming, which he partly attributed to off-field distractions during the offseason. Montgomery openly blamed his former agent for how he handled his free agent contract negotiations last winter, suggesting that it adversely affected his focus and preparation for the season. This situation has added an element of frustration to an already challenging year for the southpaw.

Jordan Montgomery got off on the wrong foot with the Diamondbacks

Statistics from this season illustrate Montgomery's difficulties. His ERA and WHIP have ballooned to 6.44 and 1.674, respectively. The decision to move him to the bullpen is to leverage his experience in shorter stints, where he can potentially be more effective without the pressure of navigating through the lineup multiple times over several innings.

The Diamondbacks hope that this shift will not only help Montgomery regain his form, but also add depth to their bullpen as they vie for a postseason berth. Bullpen strength becomes increasingly critical as teams enter the playoff chase, and having a seasoned pitcher like Montgomery could prove advantageous in high-leverage situations.

Nelson's performance, in contrast, has earned him a continued spot in the starting rotation. The young pitcher has shown promise and resilience, qualities that Arizona values as they shape their roster for both the current playoff race and future seasons. This season, Nelson has posted a 9-6 record with a 4.29 ERA in 130 innings, striking out 108 batters.

Jordan Montgomery has has trouble with his agent

The root of Montgomery's troubled season seems to stem from his representation. Scott Boras, one of the most powerful sports agents, has been criticized by Montgomery for mishandling his free agency. According to Montgomery, a promising initial discussion with the Boston Red Sox did not materialize into a signing, which he blamed on Boras.

“I had a Zoom call with (the Red Sox), that’s really all I know. It went good,” Montgomery told Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald. “I don’t know, obviously Boras kind of butchered it, so I’m just trying to move on from the offseason and try to forget it.”

This situation is not unique to Montgomery among Boras’ clients. Other high-profile athletes like Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman, and Blake Snell also signed their contracts later than might have been optimal, affecting their early-season performances. For instance, Snell, similar to Montgomery, struggled at the start of the season due to missing spring training, but has since begun to find his form with the San Francisco Giants.

As the Diamondbacks continue their pursuit of a playoff spot, the team will be looking for Montgomery to turn his season around and replicate his postseason success from last year. Despite the challenges, there’s still an opportunity for redemption in the crucial final stretch of the season, where his experience in high-stakes situations could be pivotal.