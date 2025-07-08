The Arizona Diamondbacks suffered a major setback on Monday as closer Shelby Miller was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain, retroactive to July 6th. The move reshapes the late-game pitching strategy for the Diamondbacks and complicates their standing ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline.

The injury occurred during pregame warmups before Arizona’s opener against the San Diego Padres. Miller was seen exiting the field with a trainer, prompting concern even before the game began. Shortly after, the team’s official X, formerly known as Twitter account announced a batch of roster moves, confirming Miller’s IL designation.

Snakes Territory’s Jesse Friedman emphasized the significance of the injury, reposting the team’s update and writing the following to the platform as well.

“Another huge blow for the Diamondbacks: Shelby Miller is going on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain. Miller walked off the field with a D-backs trainer during pregame warmups.”

This Miller injury update arrives at a critical time. Arizona is in the middle of a tightly packed Wild Card race, entering the night at 44-46, just 4.5 games out of the final playoff spot. Yet they’re trending in the wrong direction, having dropped seven of their last 10 games.

To replace Miller, the team recalled right-hander Juan Morillo, marking another shift in the Diamondbacks bullpen depth. Morillo joins a rotation of arms trying to stabilize a unit already missing key relievers like Justin Martinez and Ryan Thompson.

Miller, 34, has emerged as one of the top relievers available this summer. In 36 innings, he posted a 1.98 ERA, struck out 28% of batters faced, and notched 10 saves. The injury clouds both his trade value and the D-backs’ strategy. With his IL stint backdated to July 6th, he’ll be out until at least July 21st — and potentially longer, depending on recovery.

If healthy, the reliever would have been a clear asset for contenders ahead of the trade deadline. Now, his status is murky, and Arizona may pivot from potential seller to desperate bullpen buyer if results don’t turn soon.

The Diamondbacks currently sit in fourth in the NL West, trailing the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers by 11.5 games. They face a critical stretch against San Diego this week. A poor showing could further derail postseason hopes and test front office resolve.

For now, all eyes turn to Morillo’s call-up and whether Arizona’s bullpen can hold steady without its most reliable arm. If not, Miller’s injury could end up being more than just a short-term loss — it might define the D-backs’ season.