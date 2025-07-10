With the 2025 MLB trade deadline looming, the Seattle Mariners find themselves as buyers looking to make a playoff push. Their rotation, while solid, lacks the kind of ace who can anchor a playoff push. Enter Zac Gallen, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ right-hander whose name is swirling in trade rumors as the D-backs weigh their future amid a disappointing season. The Mariners’ front office, led by president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto, a former Diamondbacks GM himself, has a well-documented history of wheeling and dealing with Arizona. In fact, the two clubs have completed five major league player trades since Dipoto took over in Seattle, establishing a foundation of trust and familiarity that could facilitate another headline-grabbing deal.

Gallen’s 2025 campaign has been a rollercoaster. His 7-9 record and 5.15 ERA don’t scream “ace,” but those numbers mask a recent resurgence: over his last two starts, Gallen has thrown 13 innings, allowed just one earned run, and struck out 19 batters. This late surge has reignited interest from contenders, and Seattle, armed with one of baseball’s deepest farm systems, has both the need and the assets to make a move.

Why Zac Gallen Is the Mariners’ Missing Piece

Gallen’s track record goes well beyond this season’s surface stats. Across 143 career starts entering 2025, he’s posted a 3.29 ERA, and at his best, he’s been a Cy Young contender, finishing in the top five of NL voting in 2022 and 2023. His durability and ability to miss bats make him a rare commodity: a front-line starter with postseason experience, still under team control through the end of the year. For a Mariners team that has struggled to get over the playoff hump, Gallen offers not just innings and strikeouts, but the kind of October pedigree that can change a franchise’s trajectory.

Arizona, meanwhile, faces a tough decision. With Gallen set to hit free agency after the season and his arbitration salary already at $13.5 million, the D-backs must weigh the value of a qualifying offer against the potential haul of prospects and young talent a trade could bring. Their recent slide in the standings, combined with a roster in transition, makes a deal increasingly likely as the deadline approaches.

The Perfect Trade Proposal

After careful analysis of both organizations’ needs, prospect depth, and the current market for starting pitching, here is the perfect trade proposal that could bring Zac Gallen to Seattle.

Seattle Mariners receive:

Zac Gallen

Arizona Diamondbacks receive:

Cole Young

Emerson Hancock

Tyler Locklear

This package represents a win-win scenario. For the Mariners, acquiring Gallen is an all-in move that signals their intent to contend now. Gallen’s track record, 3.29 ERA in 143 career starts entering 2025, a Cy Young finalist in 2023, and a proven postseason performer, gives Seattle a legitimate ace to pair with Luis Castillo and George Kirby at the top of the rotation. Gallen’s presence would not only stabilize the staff but also take pressure off a bullpen that has shouldered a heavy load in high-leverage situations.

For Arizona, the return is substantial and addresses multiple organizational needs. Cole Young is a polished left-handed hitter with advanced plate discipline and a high floor at shortstop, giving the Diamondbacks a potential franchise cornerstone up the middle. Emerson Hancock, despite some injury setbacks, still boasts mid-rotation upside and is ready to contribute at the big-league level. Tyler Locklear provides power and versatility, capable of slotting in at first or third base and offering a long-term solution at a corner spot.

MLB's No. 34 prospect Cole Young rips his 1st MLB homer for the @Mariners 🔱 pic.twitter.com/oCJrlv7qMR — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Diamondbacks’ front office has made it clear they want to remain competitive even as they retool. This deal allows them to do just that, infusing the roster with young, controllable talent while maintaining a competitive core. The Mariners, meanwhile, get the impact starter they desperately need without sacrificing their entire farm system or gutting their big-league roster.

This proposal stands out because it balances risk and reward for both clubs. Seattle parts with significant prospect capital but retains key contributors and avoids dealing from areas of current big-league strength. Arizona, meanwhile, maximizes Gallen’s value at a time when the starting pitching market is thin and demand is high. The Diamondbacks can immediately plug Young and Hancock into their lineup and rotation, keeping the window open for a quick return to contention.

If the Mariners are serious about making a deep playoff run in 2025, Zac Gallen is the perfect target. His blend of experience, upside, and postseason pedigree fills Seattle’s most glaring need and signals to the rest of the league that the Mariners are ready to win now. For Arizona, moving Gallen is a tough but necessary decision that can accelerate their retooling process and set the stage for future success.

As the trade deadline drama unfolds, all eyes will be on Seattle and Arizona. If both sides are willing to make bold moves, this blockbuster could reshape the playoff picture, and perhaps, the future of both franchises.