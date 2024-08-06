The Arizona Diamondbacks have mostly overcome an early-season malaise, as they are now back in serious contention for a playoff spot. Fresh off a 7-6 win over the team with the best record in the entire MLB, the 67-45 Cleveland Guardians, the Diamondbacks are currently in a wild card spot in the congested NL playoff picture with a 61-52 record. However, an injury struck one of the team's most important players in everyday catcher Gabriel Moreno, and now, he's headed to the injured list due to an oblique strain, per ESPN.

The Diamondbacks still had Moreno in the lineup during their rousing win over the Guardians, but he had to exit the game a productive stint at the plate. He went 2-2 at the plate, including a home run, but his second hit of the day was a costly one. The 24-year-old had legged out an infield single, but he ended up hurting his oblique in the process of hustling. Jose Herrera was immediately called upon to replace Moreno after the latter had to limp off the field after writhing in pain on the ground.

“I was going at high intensity and felt a tight pull halfway down the line (on an infield single). I don't know how long it's going to take because this is the first time I've had this kind of injury,” Moreno told reporters following the game via an interpreter.

The Diamondbacks will now have to call up another catcher in Gabriel Moreno's place, as they currently have Jose Herrera as the lone catcher on the big-league roster.

Diamondbacks lose crucial everyday player amid heated playoff hunt

Gabriel Moreno has been a solid big-leaguer ever since the Toronto Blue Jays called him up in 2022. Acquired along with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in exchange for Daulton Varsho, Moreno has emerged as the Diamondbacks' everyday catcher thanks to his Gold Glove-caliber defense behind the plate and improving game at the plate.

Only 24 years of age, Moreno is in the middle of a career year for the Diamondbacks. After being worth 2.3 WAR over the course of 111 games in 2023, Moreno has tallied 2.4 WAR (per Fangraphs) this season in 25 fewer games played. He has improved his plate discipline and batting eye in a huge way, helping him maintain value even if his batting average has declined.

Meanwhile, Moreno's replacement, Jose Herrera, has been worth -0.8 WAR for his career. Suffice to say, the Diamondbacks will need Moreno back as soon as possible to remain in the driver's seat for a playoff spot.