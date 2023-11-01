Arizona Diamondbacks fans paid hundreds to buy tickets for Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday, but when their team went down 10-0 in the third inning against the Texas Rangers, some fans ended up leaving.

Just down the road, San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama was in town facing Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. Tickets were also just $20. Not a bad price to watch the big man. Lindsey Alder of the Wall Street Journal talked to a few different Diamondbacks fans, including Chris Hanson, who ditched his $600 tickets at Chase Field to go see Wemby with his son.

“We decided to go check it out,” Hanson said.

“The D-Backs were getting killed,” said Diamondbacks fan Ken Countryman. “We decided we were going to watch Wembanyama.”

Countryman snagged suite seats for just $100 at the Footprint Center. The Suns ultimately blew a big second-half lead as Wemby and the Spurs won 115-114 due to a controversial no-call on KD in the dying seconds of the fourth.

As for the Diamondbacks, well, they did rally in the eighth and ninth, scoring seven runs. Game 4 ended 11-7, with Arizona now sitting on the brink of elimination heading into Game 5 on Wednesday.

As Adler reported, there was also a pair of friends that planned to make it a double-header night as they expected the Diamondbacks game to end at around halftime of the Suns' contest. But when Marcus Semien put things out of reach in the third inning, the two ultimately ended up in the basketball arena before tip-off.

Moral of the story? A brutal night for all Arizona sports fans. Neither team managed to win.