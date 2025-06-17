As the NBA offseason heats up, all eyes are on Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. With Durant reportedly preferring to land with the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, or Houston Rockets, the Suns find themselves at a franchise crossroads. While Phoenix is open to dealing Durant to his preferred destinations, they remain committed to making the best possible trade for their future, even if it means sending him elsewhere. The Miami Heat, meanwhile, are eager to bring Durant to South Beach and form a new superteam. But what would it take to seal the deal? Let’s break down the three-team trade proposal that could finally get this blockbuster over the finish line.

The Three-Team Trade Proposal

The framework that’s gained traction in league circles involves three teams: the Suns, Heat, and Nets. Here’s how the deal would look:

Miami Heat receive: Kevin Durant

Phoenix Suns receive: Andrew Wiggins, Nic Claxton

Brooklyn Nets receive: Nikola Jovic, Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat’s 2025 first-round pick

This trade structure attempts to balance the needs and ambitions of all three franchises while navigating the NBA’s complex salary cap rules and each team’s roster priorities.

For Miami, the motivation is clear, acquiring Kevin Durant instantly vaults them back into title contention. After a disappointing playoff exit, the Heat’s front office is under pressure to make a bold move and capitalize on Bam Adebayo’s prime years. Adding Durant to a core featuring Adebayo and Tyler Herro, and under the guidance of Erik Spoelstra, would create one of the most formidable lineups in the East. The Heat have the assets to make this deal work, and with Durant’s stated willingness to commit long-term to Miami, the franchise is uniquely positioned to pull off this blockbuster.

Phoenix’s priority is to remain competitive rather than embark on a full rebuild. The Suns are seeking a package that includes both win-now talent and future flexibility. Andrew Wiggins, a former No. 1 pick and NBA champion, would provide immediate scoring and defensive versatility on the wing. Nic Claxton, one of the league’s best defensive centers, fills a critical need in the Suns’ frontcourt and fits the mold of a young, controllable asset. This combination allows Phoenix to stay in the playoff mix while also preparing for the future.

Brooklyn’s involvement is crucial for making the salaries work and ensuring all sides are satisfied. In this scenario, the Nets receive Nikola Jovic, a promising young forward; Duncan Robinson, a sharpshooter who can space the floor; and Miami’s 2025 first-round pick. While some analysts argue that Brooklyn could fetch more for Nic Claxton alone, the Nets may be willing to accept this package if they are targeting a big man in the upcoming draft and are ready to move on from Claxton’s contract. The addition of a first-round pick and a high-upside prospect like Jovic could help accelerate their retooling efforts.

Evaluating the Deal: Who Wins?

Miami Heat



The Heat emerge as clear winners if they can land Durant without giving up Adebayo or Herro. Durant’s elite shot-making and playoff pedigree would transform Miami into a legitimate championship threat overnight. The cost is steep—losing a promising young player in Jovic, a valuable shooter in Robinson, and a coveted first-round pick—but the upside is undeniable for a team in win-now mode.

Phoenix Suns

For the Suns, this deal is about maximizing value for Durant while staying competitive. Wiggins and Claxton are both starting-caliber players who fit well alongside Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. While the Suns won’t recoup the massive haul they gave up to acquire Durant in 2023, this trade gives them a chance to reload quickly and remain relevant in the Western Conference.

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets’ return hinges on their willingness to move Claxton for a package centered around future assets. If Brooklyn is confident in their ability to draft and develop a new starting center, this trade could make sense. Jovic’s upside and the potential value of Miami’s 2025 first-round pick provide a foundation for the Nets’ next phase.

If the Miami Heat are serious about landing Kevin Durant and reigniting their championship aspirations, this three-team deal is the offer they must put on the table. It’s a trade that addresses the needs of all three franchises and could reshape the NBA landscape for years to come. With the offseason in full swing and Durant’s future hanging in the balance, the clock is ticking. The Heat have the assets, the motivation, and most importantly the superstar’s interest. Now it’s time to seal the deal.