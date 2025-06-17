As speculation surrounding Kevin Durant’s future with the Phoenix Suns intensifies, former San Antonio Spurs executive Kirk Goldsberry has shed light on a significant barrier preventing the Spurs from making a deal for the 15-time All-Star. Speaking on The Lowe Post with ESPN’s Zach Lowe, Goldsberry detailed the internal hesitation in San Antonio’s front office regarding the price tag attached to a potential Durant trade.

“I know our friends in San Antonio think the price is too high,” Goldsberry said. “And in the original discussions including the number two pick and/or Stephon Castle are not going very well on the Spurs end of the telephone, I can tell you that.”

The Spurs hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and also have reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, who is viewed as a cornerstone of the team’s rebuilding efforts. Castle, 20, averaged 14.7 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 42.8% from the field and 28.5% from three across 81 games during his rookie season. His performance and poise earned him top honors among first-year players, reinforcing his value as a long-term piece for the franchise.

Spurs cautious on Kevin Durant trade as Suns’ price, age, and contract raise concerns

Despite Castle’s emergence, the Spurs endured a difficult season, finishing 34-48 and 13th in the Western Conference. Injuries played a key role in their struggles, particularly to franchise center Victor Wembanyama and newly acquired guard De’Aaron Fox. Fox, who was added at the trade deadline, appeared in just 17 games for San Antonio.

Article Continues Below

Goldsberry noted that while there is mutual respect for Durant’s game and legacy, Phoenix’s current asking price is a stumbling block.

“Everybody loves Kevin Durant, even though he’s 36 soon to be 37,” he said. “But the Phoenix Suns, my understanding is they’re asking for a little too much. I had one Eastern Conference Executive say the name is better than the game.”

Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in the 2024–25 season while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43% from beyond the arc. Despite his continued elite production, questions surrounding his durability, age, and expiring contract have complicated his trade value. He is set to make $54.7 million in the final guaranteed year of his deal.

San Antonio, with a deep asset pool and a rising young core led by Wembanyama and Castle, is considered one of Durant’s preferred destinations. However, the franchise remains cautious about sacrificing foundational pieces for a short-term swing — especially one involving a player nearing the twilight of his career.

As Phoenix continues to explore the market, the Spurs’ reluctance to include either the No. 2 pick or Castle may ultimately stall discussions. Unless the Suns lower their asking price or San Antonio shifts its stance, a Durant deal appears unlikely in the immediate future.