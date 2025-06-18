The Michigan football team could be picking up another big commitment soon as elite four-star offensive tackle Malakai Lee has set a commitment date. Lee is one of the best offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class, and he will announce his college decision on June 27th. He will choose between Michigan, Alabama, Georgia and Texas. This would be a massive pickup for head coach Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines.

“Honolulu (Hawaii) Kamehameha offensive tackle Malakai Lee has set his announcement date for June 27,” Brandon Huffman said in a post.

Malakai Lee is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #137 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #10 OT and the #2 player in the state of Hawaii. Lee currently attends Kamehameha High School in Honolulu, HI. Michigan and Lee’s other three options are a long way from home.

“From a traits standpoint, offensive linemen don’t come much better looking than Lee,” Lee’s scouting report reads. “He’s all of 6-6, 325 pounds with verified 36” arms and an 85”+ wingspan. He’s a fluid mover as well and has the feet, balance and frame to project as a tackle and could line up on either side, right or left in college. He plays a little hoops as well and checks off the multi-sport box for us.”

Article Continues Below

Lee is one of the top offensive lineman in the country for a reason. Michigan is hoping to land a player that can make an impact quickly.

“He uses his length well and has the ability to slide and mirror opposing edge rushers,” his scouting report reads. “He has added some physicality in the run game over the last year. He’s putting guys on their backs more but playing with a more aggressive edge to him is an area we think Lee can still improve on. Saying that, he’s an easy high Power 4 prospect and if he hits his ceiling, he will be playing football for a very long time.”

We don’t have to wait much longer before we know where Malakai Lee ends up as his commitment date is in less than two weeks. This would give the Michigan football recruiting class a nice boost.